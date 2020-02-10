Advertisement

Billie Eilish stepped onto the Oscar stage on Sunday after a historic run at the Grammys. The pop megastar appeared on the piano with her brother and longtime Finnea co-worker and braked during the “In Memoriam” segment of the Academy Awards with a cover of “Yesterday” by The Beatles. Check out the replay below and stay up to date on all Oscar winners with our live updates.

While the playback was both beautiful and touching, fans may have expected a different performance than Eilish. It was recently announced that the singer, who we crowned as both Rookie of the Year 2018 and Artist of the Year 2019, will record the next James Bond theme song, making her the youngest artist ever to be one Opportunity is offered. Some expected that she and Finneas would make their debut at the 92nd Academy Awards. However, what she did deliver was a moving rendition of a classic song.

Due to her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Eilish won the year at the end of last month in all four major Grammy categories (“Best New Artist”, “Album of the Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Record of”). She also provided a moving display of “When the party is over” during the award ceremony.

After delivering a stunning 15-song set for ACL, the teen superstar continues his dominance on the street with an upcoming North American arena tour and plays at the Firefly Festival in Delaware, the Mad Cool in Spain and the Hangout Music Festival Alabama. Buy your concert tickets here.

Billie Eilish makes the world proud. #oscars pic.twitter.com/fuICRsksAb

– Connor Malbeuf (@ConnorMMalbeuf) February 10, 2020