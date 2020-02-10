Oscars 2020: the best watches of the night

Advertisement

As for the elite meetings of the Hollywood elite, the Oscars are a surprisingly difficult place to sniff watches. Every man appears in a tuxedo that is made to measure, with a fresh shirt that slips slightly out of his sleeves – and usually hides the fine wristwear underneath. Only when the ceremony really begins, do the watches appear from their hiding places. Prize winners raise their arms in triumph, embrace their A-list colleagues and – if you are Antonio Banderas – blow a kiss and show off your watch in the process. While Timothée Chalamet, who is mostly watch allergic, tweeted before the event he had a “ROSE GOLD PRESIDENTIAL ON MY BONEY WRIST”, the elastic cuffs on his Prada outfit kept out of sight all night. For the watches that we did see, keep reading.

Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, February 9, 2020.David Crotty / Getty ImagesThe Ikepod Hemipode Automatic Dual Time Chronograph wrist watch in yellow gold thanks to Sotheby’s

Ikepod Hemipode from Kanye West

At the Vanity Fair afterparty, Kanye West wore what he recently described as his “favorite watch.” The piece comes from the cult favorite brand Ikepod, the brainchild of designer Marc Newson until he left the company in 2012. Newsom is a renowned industrial designer who has worked on everything from the design of an airplane cabin to furniture to the Apple Watch. In a 2007 press release, the brand described its Hemipod as “proof that someone (who wears it) is attuned to an avant-garde statement of refined taste,” adding that it is a design that will look even better in 20 years than today. “13 years later we would say that that promise is well on schedule.

Steve Granitz Oyster Perpetual GMT Master IIClaude Bossel

Spike Lee’s Rolex GMT Master II

Spike Lee was officially involved in the Rolex Art Initiative program during the weekend. Guiding the future of Hollywood is great. But getting access to the improved Rolex GMT-Master II’s, such as the rose gold “Root Beer” on Lee’s wrist, is perhaps even better.

Antonio Banderas at the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 9, 2020.Valerie Macon / Getty ImagesThe Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch Courtesy of Bulgari

Antonio Banderas’ Bulgari Octo Finissimo

Bulgari Octo Finissimo from Banderas is one of the thinnest watches in the world, with a depth of only 5.15 millimeters. That post-juice clean thinness makes the watch a perfect date for an award show: the watch fits neatly under the sleeve of a tuxedo and shirt, or can easily slide out when Banderas needs to blow someone a kiss.

Rami Malek at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, February 9, 2020.Ian West / Getty ImagesPasha de Cartier Collection watch, 1993 Marine Gerard / Courtesy of Cartier

Pasha de Cartier from Rami Malek

Rami Malek takes his love for Cartier watches to unknown territory. The actor has long worn different Tanks and Santos models, but at the Oscars he wore a vintage piece from 1993. Louis Cartier originally designed the round Pasha back in 1932. It was the result of a personal request from the Sultan of Marrakech Thami El Glaoui, known as the Pasha of Marrakech, who wanted a watch that he could wear while swimming in his pool. (Is that really too much to ask?) Accordingly, the Pasha was the first waterproof watch from Cartier. The model was then made available to Cartier’s upper-crust clientele, originally advertised as: “The powerful new watch for a pair of powerful men.” Now it is borne by Hollywood royalties.

Oscar Isaac at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 9, 2020. Steve Granitz / Getty Images The Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Limited Anniversary Series Courtesy of Omega

Oscar Isaac’s Omega Speedmaster Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Limited Edition

Omega’s biggest claim is that the speedmaster was on Buzz Aldrin’s wrist when he landed on the moon in 1969. Omega did everything to commemorate that milestone on the 50th anniversary of the successful mission last year. One of the special-edition watches is this stainless steel model with a drawing in 18-carat gold from Buzz Aldrin that disembarks from Apollo 11.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, 9 February 2020.Amy Sussman / Getty ImagesThe Tag Heuer Monaco Caliber 11 Automatic chronograph wrist watch With thanks to Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer Monaco by Colin Jost

Colin Jost has worn this funky-for-a-red carpet Tag Heuer Monaco for most of this year’s prize season. The super-square Monaco is a watch with deep roots in racing, and one on every collector’s wish list because it appeared on the wrist of Steve McQueen in the 1971 film Le Mans.

Taika Waititi at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 9, 202. Mymy Sussman / Getty ImagesThe Panerai Luminor Luminor GMT – 44MMCourtesy of Panerai

Panerai Luminor by Taika Waititi

Another watch that deserves the dress code of the black tie watch. Just like Monaco from Jost, Waititi’s Panerai Luminor was originally made for professionals: it was invented in 1949 to meet the increasingly difficult demands of the Royal Italian Navy. The Italian divers needed a watch that could hold its own underwater in extreme conditions and was also extremely readable – hence the Hulk-sized figures. But in recent years, the watch world has been dominated by sportier models such as the Luminor, Monaco and even GMT elevated with gem settings or precious metals to fit in exactly with red carpet events. And that’s how a watch originally made for Italian navy members diving on the wrist of an Oscar winner.