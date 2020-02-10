Oscars 2020: the 11 most beautiful, worst and craziest moments of the ceremony

We are amazed that Parasite did so well at the 12-month Oscars: Despite everything, there was no host! (Do you understand? You were a great audience! Tip for your waitress!)
The 2020 Academy Awards took place over three hours on Sunday, and the annual ceremony offered plenty of divine and ridiculous moments and a bunch in between. And we weren’t allowed to end the evening with film awards, big clothes and mispronounced names without having picked out a few of our favorite (and least favorite) vignettes.
We hoped for an “Adele Dazeem” scream and almost got one. We didn’t feel like a one-on-one meeting, but we did. And we had no idea how much we wanted to take up the idea of superhero battle membership until the main girls from Alien, Captain Marvel and Marvel Girl postulated a real person on stage.
In the connected gallery we have combined the night into a collection of the most beautiful and worst moments, from these stupid montages of nominated performances to a possible malfunction of the wardrobe.
