Oscars 2020: the 11 most beautiful, worst and craziest moments of the ceremony

We are amazed that Parasite did so well at the 12-month Oscars: Despite everything, there was no host! (Do you understand? You were a great audience! Tip for your waitress!)

The 2020 Academy Awards took place over three hours on Sunday, and the annual ceremony offered plenty of divine and ridiculous moments and a bunch in between. And we weren’t allowed to end the evening with film awards, big clothes and mispronounced names without having picked out a few of our favorite (and least favorite) vignettes.

We hoped for an “Adele Dazeem” scream and almost got one. We didn’t feel like a one-on-one meeting, but we did. And we had no idea how much we wanted to take up the idea of ​​superhero battle membership until the main girls from Alien, Captain Marvel and Marvel Girl postulated a real person on stage.

In the connected gallery we have combined the night into a collection of the most beautiful and worst moments, from these stupid montages of nominated performances to a possible malfunction of the wardrobe.

Browse through the connected gallery – or click here to access it directly – and check out our tips on the hits and misses of the Oscars. Then drop a comment with your personal ratings of the present!