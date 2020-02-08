Oscars 2020: start time, livestream, performance schedule

Advertisement

The 2020 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9th. Below is information on how and where to follow the ceremony, who performs, who is nominated, and what else you need to know. Then stay tuned to Consequence of Sound for full coverage of Oscars 2020, including contributions to the big winners of the night and essential performances. And if you’re not in front of a television screen, be sure to download our mobile app (IOS, Android) to stay up to date with the latest Oscars updates.

When do the Oscars leave?

The main broadcast of Oscars 2020 will be broadcast live on ABC from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9th. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

Red carpet is covered earlier in the day, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT. The Academy Awards official Twitter account will broadcast the entries live and also broadcast them on Entertainment Tonight Online and the E! Network. ABC will broadcast its own red carpet coverage from 5.30 p.m. CET / 2.30 p.m. CET. PT with its Oscar opening ceremony: Live from the red carpet from 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

How do I watch the Oscars?

The Oscars are shown live on ABC and on the ABC website via cable providers and digital TV services such as Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV. In addition, you can stream the Oscars arrivals on the Academy Awards official Twitter account.

Who is hosting the Oscars? Who presents?

For the second time in a row, the academy has decided not to host the ceremony. Instead, the following celebrities will be awarded in the 24 categories: Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Mütze Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Oscar Isaac and Mindy Kaling. Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Chris Rock, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Rüffel, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Who will appear at the Oscars?

Among the confirmed Oscars 2020 artists are all who have been nominated for the best original song: Cynthia Erivo for “Stand Up” by Harriet; Elton John for “I’ll Love Again” by Rocketman; Idina Menzel and Aurora for “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II; Chrissy Metz for Breakthrough’s “I Stand With You”; Randy Newman for “I can’t allow you to throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4.

Billie Eilish and Janelle Monáe were also confirmed for TBD appearances. Maybe Grammy-sweeping Eilish debuts her new James Bond theme?

Stop laughing: Todd Phillips’ Joker dominated the entire list of 11 nominations, including “Best Film”, “Best Director”, “Best Actor”, “Best Adapted Screenplay”, “Best Score”, “Best Camera” and many more more. A coup for the comic film.

Directly behind Gotham’s clown Prince are the filmmaker of the year Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Sam Mendes (1917), each with 10 nominations, including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Screenplay”.

Other traits that did well were Noah Baumbach’s marriage history, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, and James Mangolds Ford versus Ferrari. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite has managed to win both Best Film and Best International Feature Film.

Best Picture nominees include Ford vs. Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Parasite.

Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman”, Todd Phillips for “Joker”, Sam Mendes for “1917” and Bong Joon-ho for “Parasite” were among the nominees for the best director. Read our filmmaker of the year interview with Quentin Tarantino and watch our video interview with Sam Mendes.

Below is the full list of nominees for “Best Film”, “Best Director”, “Best Actor”, “Best Supporting Actress” and “Best Supporting Actress”. Check out the rest of the nominees here, from Best Original / Adapted Screenplay to Best Cinematography and more.

Best picture:

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Best director:

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Best actor:

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor:

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The best supporting actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Oscars so white (again)?

The Oscars are again chasing the lack of diversity. Of the 20 nominees in the acting categories, only one – Cynthia Ervio for Harriet – is a colored person. Awkwafina, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, was excluded from nomination, as were other popular candidates such as Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

In the meantime, five men have been nominated for Best Director, although there were plenty of worthy female filmmakers like Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Alma Har’el (Honey Boy).

Issa Rae, who announced this year’s nominations alongside John Cho, cast a less subtle shadow to the academy. “Congratulations to these men,” she said after announcing the “Best Director” category.