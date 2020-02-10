Advertisement

Elton John and his long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin received a nomination for the best original song for their rocketman piece “(I Gonna) Love Me Again”. To celebrate, Sir Elton performed at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday to perform the acclaimed track.

The actor Taron Egerton, who plays the role of John in Rocketman and sings the song in the film itself, was unfortunately not present to attend the Oscar performance. However, Egerton and John have played live together in the past.

“I will love myself again” is John’s fourth Oscar-nominated composition. John recently appeared on a new Ozzy Osbourne song and has just pledged $ 1 million in Australian efforts to fight the bushfire. The farewell tour of the English music icon will continue in 2020. You can secure your concert tickets here.

