Filmmaker Rian Johnson shared new details of the recently announced sequel to “Knives Out” on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday evening. “It will be Daniel (Craig) playing Benoit Blanc, the detective. Otherwise, all bets will be void. It’s a completely new line-up,” Johnson said to Variety.

The cast of “Knives Out” included actors such as Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield and Christopher Plummer. The screenwriter and director expressed his enthusiasm to amass the next group of artists for his follow-up.

If you throw a stone on this red carpet, you’ll meet someone I want to see in the film, Johnson said. Johnson’s statements come only a few days after the official announcement of the sequel on Thursday. Johnson is nominated for the best original screenplay for the film at the Oscars.

