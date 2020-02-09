Oscars 2020 predictions, opportunities, nominations and more: How to view the Academy Awards, make pool choices

Advertisement

The 92nd Academy Awards take place this weekend, a little earlier than in recent years. That means you have less time to get ready for choosing this year’s Oscar winners. Here’s a guide to Hollywood’s greatest night, from viewing the Oscars to the odds and other information you need to dominate your Oscar pool.

What time are the Oscars in 2020?

Date: Sunday, February 9

Sunday, February 9 Start time: 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT

The Oscars start at 8 p.m. ET (5:00 PM PT) on Sunday, February 9, live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The pre-event reporting is streamed live for free on Twitter (@TheAcademy) from 15:30 hrs. ET Sunday.

On which channel are the Oscars in 2020?

The Oscars are broadcast live on ABC to a national audience. You can also stream the show via ABC.com and the ABC app with proof from cable or satellite provider, or via cutting services such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T Now.

Who is organizing the Academy Awards in 2020?

No one will receive the Academy Awards for a second consecutive year. There will be performances by Elton John, Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish, who just dominated the 2020 Grammy Awards two weeks ago. Last year the Oscar winners will present for acting, with performances by many stars from both the small and large screens.

Will there be a Kobe Bryant tribute to the 2020 Oscars?

The deceased Lakers superstar will be remembered during the “In Memoriam” segment with a special tribute. Bryant won an Oscar two years ago for his best short animation film, “Best Basketball.” Given Bryant’s deep connection with Los Angeles and the Academy, this is expected to be one of the most sincere moments of the night, resonating around the world.

2020 Oscars nominations, opportunities, predictions

Below is a full list of films and individual nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards, along with Sporting News predictions for all 24 categories. The betting opportunities where available are courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

If you are looking for a printable Academy Awards vote to facilitate your 2020 Oscars pool, you can download and print it from Oscar.com before your party.

Best photo

“Ford v Ferrari” (+12500)

“The Irishman” (+5000)

“Jojo Rabbit” (+4000)

“Joker” (+1400)

“Little Women” (+10000)

‘Wedding story’ (+8000)

“1917” (-250)

“Once upon a time in Hollywood” (+650)

“Parasite” (+275)

SN prediction: “1917.” Sam Mendes’ exciting and visually stunning stories stand out from this crowd. The South Korean favorite “Parasite” is more universally known and can get upset as the first foreign film to win this prize since “The Artist in France in 2012”.

Dear actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” (+2500)

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (+2200)

Adam Driver, “Wedding story” (+700)

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (-2500)

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” (+2500)

SN prediction: Phoenix. He is looking for his first win in four nominations over a 20-year period and will add Oscar to his trophy case after taking it home at BAFTA, SAG and the Golden Globes. He will not deny despite a guaranteed uncomfortable acceptance speech.

Dear actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” (+900)

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” (+750)

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” (+2800)

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” (+3300)

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” (-2000)

SN prediction: Zellweger. It is 14 years ago that she won her first Oscar in a supporting role for ‘Cold Mountain’. She did the same triple this year as Phoenix and she has a good comeback story. Moreover, it is the magic of a legendary music based biopic. Judy Garland won a Golden Globe, Grammy and a special “juvenile award” from the Academy for playing Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz”. Zellweger broke out when she played a completely different Dorothy in the sports film “Jerry Maguire” from 1995.

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (+2000)

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” (+3300)

Al Pacino, “The Irishman” (+1800)

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” (+800)

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (-2500)

SN prediction: Pitt. Hanks (two), Hopkins (one), Pacino (one) have each won Best Actor Oscars. Pesci already has his supporting actor hardware directed by Martin Scorsese for “Goodfellas.” Guess who’s left behind as a sentimental favorite? Pitt already has an Oscar for co-producing 2014 Best Picture “12 Years a Slave”, but he has gone 0-for-4 as an actor since 1996.

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (+3300)

Laura Dern, ‘Wedding story’ (-2200)

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” (+2000)

Florence Pugh, “Little Women” (+ 1400)

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” (+800)

SN prediction: Dern. She also has the BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG triple behind her. She has won a total of five Globes and an Emmy. Her father Bruce Dern was nominated for two Oscars, but did not win either. The same goes for her mother, Diane Ladd. So there is some Hollywood family history at stake when Laura Dern steps on the board in her third attempt. For an upset, Johansson is a better bet than Robbie.

Dear director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (+3300)

Todd Phillips, “Joker” (+4000)

Sam Mendes, “1917” (-900)

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (+1000)

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite” (+450)

SN prediction: Mendes won 20 years ago in this category for ‘American Beauty’. He is a strong favorite, but Bong is a sneaky choice because the Academy could spread the wealth of ‘1917’ to make sure that he honors ‘Parasite’ in a big way.

Best animated function

“How do you train your dragon: the hidden world”, Dean DeBlois (+5000)

“I Lost My Body”, Jeremy Clapin (+3300)

‘Klaus’, Sergio Pablos (-150)

“Missing Link”, Chris Butler (+1000)

“Toy Story 4”, Josh Cooley (-110)

SN prediction: “Klaus” and “Missing Link” have won some major previous prizes this season, which makes this difficult, but it is hard to go against “Toy Story 4”. “Toy Story 3” won in this category in 2011, and the first two films in the series would have won if this category had existed before 2001.

Best short animation

“Dcera”, Daria Kashcheeva (+4000)

“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry (-250)

“Kitbull”, Rosana Sullivan (+175)

“Memorable”, Bruno Collet (+1400)

“Sister,” Siqi Song (+900)

SN prediction: “Hair Love” has Issa Rae and is about an African-American #girldad. Cherry, a former broad receiver at Akron, spent some time in the NFL and bounced around a few teams, notably the Bengal in 2004.

Best adapted scenario

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian (+700)

“Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi (-300)

“Joker”, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver (+5000)

‘Little Women’, Greta Gerwig (+200)

‘The Two Popes’, Anthony McCarten (+5000)

SN prediction: Although “Little Women” has been modified many times, the version of Gerwig has received a new level of acclaim. Although this is “Custom”, originality is still a big factor, and that makes the choice “Jojo Rabbit”.

Best original scenario

“Knives Out”, Rian Johnson (+4000)

‘Wedding story’, Noah Baumbach (+800)

“1917”, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (+4000)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Quentin Tarantino (+140)

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han (-200)

SN prediction: This is a very strong category, but at least “Parasite” will be recognized here, also to save us from a Tarantino walk on stage.

Best cinematography

“The Irishman”, Rodrigo Prieto (+2200)

“Joker”, Lawrence Sher (+1400)

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke (+1200)

“1917”, Roger Deakins (-5000)

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”, Robert Richardson (+1200)

SN prediction: Deakins is pretty much an Oscar staple and he deserves to win one more after going 1-for-15, with that one win two years ago for “Blade Runner 2049”. I think it’s a trick to put in the name of the film for a year and he has done a great job for Mendes.

Best documentary function

‘American Factory’, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar (-200)

‘The cave’, Feras Fayyad (+5000)

‘The Edge of Democracy’, Petra Costa (+5000)

“For Sama”, Vaud Al-Kateab, Edward Watts (+150)

“Honeyland”, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov (+600)

SN prediction: ‘American Factory’, about a Chinese factory outside of Dayton, Ohio, is given the choice because it is related to a current topic. Oh yes, and it is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama. “For Sama” is another story about a daughter, but there is no presidential power behind it.

Best documentary short subject

“In the absence”, Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam (+1200)

“Learning to skateboard in a war zone,” Carol Dysinger (-1000)

“I am overwhelmed by life”, Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas (+1400)

“St. Louis Superman, ”Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan (+500)

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”, Laura Nix (+2000)

SN prediction: Remember that not every voter views everything, so the most intriguing title often wins. An unusual topic related to war makes “Learning to Skateboard” your best choice. “St. Louis Superman”, however, is a great mini-biopic.

Best live action short film

“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur

“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat

“The neighbors window,” Marshall Curry

“Saria,” Bryan Buckley

“A sister,” Delphine Girard

SN prediction: “The Neighbors’ Window” has won a whole lot of things in the Hitchcockian tradition of “Rear Window”.

Best international feature film:

“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

“Les Miserables”, Ladj Ly

“Pain and glory,” Pedro Almodovar

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho

SN prediction: You know why this is off the board, right? Enjoy the bingo free space of “Parasite.”

Best movie editing

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland (-115)

‘The Irishman’, Thelma Schoonmaker (+550)

“Jojo Rabbit”, Tom Eagles (+2500)

“Joker”, Jeff Groth (+2500)

“Parasite”, Jinmo Yang (+100)

SN prediction: This is perhaps the best shot for “Ford v Ferrari”, but “Parasite” is worthy if “1917” does not fall into the category.

Best sound processing

“Ford v Ferrari”, Don Sylvester (+175)

“Joker”, Alan Robert Murray (+2500)

“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate (-325)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Wylie Stateman (+2200)

“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord (+2500)

SN prediction: What is loud without being too loud at the wrong times? Although The Force says “Star Wars”, the head says “1917”.

Best sound mix

“Ad Astra” (+2500)

“Ford v Ferrari” (+200)

“Joker” (+2500)

“1917” (-375)

“Once upon a time in Hollywood” (+1800)

SN prediction: Usually this goes Oscar-in-Oscar with the other sound category, so go “1917” again.

Best production design

‘The Irishman’, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves (+3300)

‘Jojo Rabbit’, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova (+5000)

“1917”, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales (+160)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh (-150)

“Parasite”, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee (+350)

SN prediction: Consider which film has the most extensive sets that require the most attention to detail, while bonus points for historical pieces are possible. “Hollywood” is such a meta because it often contains movie sets.

Best original score

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir (-700)

‘Little Women’, Alexandre Desplat (+1200)

‘Wedding story’, Randy Newman (+3300)

“1917”, Thomas Newman (+300)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams (+4000)

SN prediction: We (always) love Williams, but he already has five. Alfred Newman won the most, but neither Thomas Newman nor Randy Newman won, despite different combination nominations. Desplat has two wins. In the name of Bjork and her funky Oscar dress we go with the Icelandic woman in the ‘Joker’ category.

Best original number

“I can’t let you throw it away”, “Toy Story 4” (+2500)

“I’m going to love me again”, “Rocketman” (-1000)

“I am with you”, “Breakthrough” (+4000)

“Into the Unknown”, “Frozen 2” (+900)

“Stand Up”, “Harriet” (+450)

SN prediction: Do you feel the love for Sir Elton John on Sunday evening, 25 years after the soundtrack of “The Lion King”? Yes you can, especially if it’s a film about the man himself. Sorry, “Frozen” fans, you just have to let it go.

Best makeup and hair

“Bombshell” (-1000)

“Joker” (+400)

“Judy” (+1400)

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (+3300)

“1917” (+2200)

SN prediction: If this was just makeup, you know we’re going with the Clown Prince of Crime. But her tells you to go with “Bombshell” and that blonde dos from Fox News.

Best suit design

“The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson (+5000)

‘Jojo Rabbit’, Mayes C. Rubeo (+250)

“Joker”, Mark Bridges (+4000)

‘Little Women’, Jacqueline Durran (-300)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Arianne Phillips (+500)

SN prediction: Traditional wartime fashion helps “Little Women”, but then there’s the whim of Taika Waititi. Let’s get upset with “Jojo Rabbit”.

Best visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame” (+250)

“The Irishman” (+550)

“1917” (-150)

“The Lion King” (+450)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (+2500)

SN prediction: Whoa, finally someone realized that more people saw “Avengers” than most other films combined. But no matter how good the grand finale of Marvel was, “1917” was brilliantly conceived. the coin with the probably best photo lands in a tossup.

2020 Oscars prop bets

If that isn’t enough action for your Oscar pool and you have some bonus points, here’s what BetOnline.ag has on the board. Choices for sports news are in bold:

Gender of the first person to appear on the podium

Female (-250)

Men’s (+200)

Transgender (+2000)

How often is “Kobe” or “Mamba” said?

More than 1.5 (-120)

Under 1.5 (-120)

Length of opening monologue by first person to take podium

Less than 5.5 minutes (-150)

More than 5.5 minutes (+110)

Presenter to drop the playing card

Presenters to put on glasses before reading the playing card

Under 2.5 (-400)

More than 2.5 (+250)

Total squeak during speeches for acceptance

Less than 1.5 people (-200)

More than 1.5 people (+150)

Total number of disruptions in “big five categories”

About .5 (-200)

Under .5 (+150)

Who will be the first to thank the best actor?

The Academy (+100)

Man / woman / partner (+250)

Director (+300)

Mother (+700)

God (+1000)

Who will be the first to thank the best actress?

The Academy (+100)

Man / woman / partner (+250)

Director (+300)

Mother (+700)

God (+1000)

Will “Trump” be said during the broadcast?

Will a presenter announce a wrong winner?

Yes (+1500)

No (outside board)

Winners who continue with speeches about exit music

More than 4.5 (-120)

Under 4.5 (-120)

Winners who put on glasses before reading the acceptance

Under 2.5 (-175)

More than 2.5 (+135)

Winners stumble / fall while walking towards the microphone