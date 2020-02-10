Oscars 2020: Parasite Tops Night with 4 wins, including the best picture
The 2020 Oscars may not have had a host, but a parasite stuck out.

Along with the historical past as the most important foreign language film known as the Greatest Image, the curvy, affordable South Korean thriller collected three additional Oscars on Sunday evening, along with director Bong Joon Ho and for Greatest Worldwide Function Movie – and as such it did it Hollywood pack.

The 1917 “one-take” battle drama was recorded with three complete victories, while Joker, As soon as it happened … won two prizes in Hollywood and Ford V Ferrari.

Biggest picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little girls
Marriage history
1917
As soon as it happened … in Hollywood
parasiteWINNER

direction
The Irishman
joker
1917
As soon as it happened … in Hollywood
parasiteWINNER

Custom screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo RabbitWINNER
joker
Little girls
The two popes

Unique script
Knife out
Marriage history
1917
As soon as it happened … in Hollywood
parasiteWINNER

Actress in a main position
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little girl
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renee Zellweger, JudyWINNER

Actor in a main position
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, JokerWINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a subsidiary position
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage historyWINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little girl
Margot Robbie, bomb

Actor in a secondary position
Tom Hanks, a breathtaking day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, As soon as it happened … In HollywoodWINNER

Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little girlsWINNER
As soon as it happened … In Hollywood

Make-up and hairstyling
bombWINNER
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917

Unique rating
jokerWINNER
Little girls
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Unique melody
“I can’t allow you to throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4
“I will love myself again,” said RocketmanWINNER
“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen 2
“Get up,” Harriet

Visible results
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
As soon as it happened … in HollywoodWINNER
parasite

cinematography
The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
1917WINNER
As soon as it happened … in Hollywood

Movie enhancing
Ford vs. FerrariWINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
parasite

sound enhancement
Ford vs. FerrariWINNER
joker
1917
As soon as it happened … in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

sound mixing
Astra ad
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917WINNER
As soon as it happened in Hollywood

Worldwide functional film
Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Misérables
Pain and fame
parasiteWINNER

Animated short film
Dcera (daughter)
hair loveWINNER
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister

Stay-motion short film
brotherhood
Nefta Soccer membership
The neighboring windowWINNER
Saria
A sister

Animated functional film
How to prepare your kite: the hidden world
I misplaced my physique
Klaus
Missing hyperlink
Toy Story 4WINNER

documentary feature
American production unitWINNER
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country

Quick documentary topic
In the absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a lady)WINNER
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Stroll through Rum Cha-Cha

