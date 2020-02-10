Oscars 2020: Parasite Tops Night with 4 wins, including the best picture

Advertisement

The 2020 Oscars may not have had a host, but a parasite stuck out.

Along with the historical past as the most important foreign language film known as the Greatest Image, the curvy, affordable South Korean thriller collected three additional Oscars on Sunday evening, along with director Bong Joon Ho and for Greatest Worldwide Function Movie – and as such it did it Hollywood pack.

The 1917 “one-take” battle drama was recorded with three complete victories, while Joker, As soon as it happened … won two prizes in Hollywood and Ford V Ferrari.

Biggest picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little girls

Marriage history

1917

As soon as it happened … in Hollywood

parasite – WINNER

direction

The Irishman

joker

1917

As soon as it happened … in Hollywood

parasite – WINNER

Custom screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – WINNER

joker

Little girls

The two popes

Unique script

Knife out

Marriage history

1917

As soon as it happened … in Hollywood

parasite – WINNER

Actress in a main position

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little girl

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renee Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Actor in a main position

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a subsidiary position

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little girl

Margot Robbie, bomb

Actor in a secondary position

Tom Hanks, a breathtaking day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, As soon as it happened … In Hollywood – WINNER

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little girls – WINNER

As soon as it happened … In Hollywood

Make-up and hairstyling

bomb – WINNER

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

Unique rating

joker – WINNER

Little girls

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Unique melody

“I can’t allow you to throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4

“I will love myself again,” said Rocketman – WINNER

“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough

“Into the Unknown”, Frozen 2

“Get up,” Harriet

Visible results

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 – WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

As soon as it happened … in Hollywood – WINNER

parasite

cinematography

The Irishman

joker

The lighthouse

1917 – WINNER

As soon as it happened … in Hollywood

Movie enhancing

Ford vs. Ferrari – WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

parasite

sound enhancement

Ford vs. Ferrari – WINNER

joker

1917

As soon as it happened … in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

sound mixing

Astra ad

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917 – WINNER

As soon as it happened in Hollywood

Worldwide functional film

Corpus Christi

Honey country

Les Misérables

Pain and fame

parasite – WINNER

Animated short film

Dcera (daughter)

hair love – WINNER

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

Stay-motion short film

brotherhood

Nefta Soccer membership

The neighboring window – WINNER

Saria

A sister

Animated functional film

How to prepare your kite: the hidden world

I misplaced my physique

Klaus

Missing hyperlink

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

documentary feature

American production unit – WINNER

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Quick documentary topic

In the absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a lady) – WINNER

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Stroll through Rum Cha-Cha