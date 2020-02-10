Oscars 2020: Parasite Tops Night with 4 wins, including the best picture

The 2020 Oscars may not have had a host, but a parasite stuck out.
Along with the historical past as the most important foreign language film known as the Greatest Image, the curvy, affordable South Korean thriller collected three additional Oscars on Sunday evening, along with director Bong Joon Ho and for Greatest Worldwide Function Movie – and as such it did it Hollywood pack.
The 1917 “one-take” battle drama was recorded with three complete victories, while Joker, As soon as it happened … won two prizes in Hollywood and Ford V Ferrari.
Biggest picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little girls
Marriage history
1917
As soon as it happened … in Hollywood
parasite – WINNER
direction
The Irishman
joker
1917
As soon as it happened … in Hollywood
parasite – WINNER
Custom screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
joker
Little girls
The two popes
Unique script
Knife out
Marriage history
1917
As soon as it happened … in Hollywood
parasite – WINNER
Actress in a main position
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little girl
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
Actor in a main position
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a subsidiary position
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little girl
Margot Robbie, bomb
Actor in a secondary position
Tom Hanks, a breathtaking day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, As soon as it happened … In Hollywood – WINNER
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little girls – WINNER
As soon as it happened … In Hollywood
Make-up and hairstyling
bomb – WINNER
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917
Unique rating
joker – WINNER
Little girls
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Unique melody
“I can’t allow you to throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4
“I will love myself again,” said Rocketman – WINNER
“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen 2
“Get up,” Harriet
Visible results
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 – WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
As soon as it happened … in Hollywood – WINNER
parasite
cinematography
The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
1917 – WINNER
As soon as it happened … in Hollywood
Movie enhancing
Ford vs. Ferrari – WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
parasite
sound enhancement
Ford vs. Ferrari – WINNER
joker
1917
As soon as it happened … in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
sound mixing
Astra ad
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917 – WINNER
As soon as it happened in Hollywood
Worldwide functional film
Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Misérables
Pain and fame
parasite – WINNER
Animated short film
Dcera (daughter)
hair love – WINNER
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
Stay-motion short film
brotherhood
Nefta Soccer membership
The neighboring window – WINNER
Saria
A sister
Animated functional film
How to prepare your kite: the hidden world
I misplaced my physique
Klaus
Missing hyperlink
Toy Story 4 – WINNER
documentary feature
American production unit – WINNER
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
Quick documentary topic
In the absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a lady) – WINNER
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Stroll through Rum Cha-Cha