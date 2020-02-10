Advertisement

Cast and crew of parasites such as Cho Yeo-jeong, Park So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Kang-Ho-Lied, Yang Jin-mo, Jin Won Han, Kwak Sin-ae, Ha-jun Lee, Yang-kwon- Moon, Kang-ho Song, Yeo-jeong Jo, Bong Joon-ho and Sun-kyun Lee accept the Best Picture Award on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Image / AFP

The South Korean drama ‘Parasite’ made history on Sunday when it was the first foreign language film to win the Best Picture Award at Oscars. At the beginning of the ceremony, the film was awarded the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Director.

Parasite won four awards at the ceremony from six nominations. ‘Parasite’ received six nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards this year – Best Film, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Film Editing.

Advertisement

The film has gained international recognition and has managed to win prizes at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Writers Guild Awards. It is also the first non-English film to receive the Screen Actors Guild Award for excellence in film. “Parasite” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and immediately caused a stir when it won the Palme d’Or.

The film stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik and Park So-dam. The film tells a story about the members of a poor household family who are somehow employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating the household and pretending to be independent, highly skilled people. Hollywood’s biggest awards were presented for the second year in a row without a host.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete, or remove the content at its own discretion, for any reason