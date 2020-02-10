Oscars 2020: Parasite awarded as best picture of historical victory

Advertisement

Open the history books: Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed comedy thriller Parasite was recognized as the best film at the 2020 Academy Awards. Follow our full list of winners to find out all the victories of the night.

Parasite is the first South Korean film to be recognized as the best film by the Academy. It was also quite a coup after facing tough competition in 1917: Once upon a time in Hollywood, “Marriage”, “Little Women”, “Joker”, “Ford vs. Ferrari”, “Irishman” and “Jojo Rabbit “.

Advertisement

The win is a fitting cap for a historic run that began at the Cannes Film Festival last May and was the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or. South Korea has also broken new ground with the Golden Globes, SAG and BAFTAs. The film was also awarded the best international feature film, the best screenplay (Bong and Jin Won Han) and the best director for Bong. Indeed, it was a tremendous night for Bong, South Korean film and the cinema as a whole.

Rest assured, this is not the end of Parasite. Back in January, it was announced that Bong and Adam McKay had teamed up to create an HBO limited series based on the film. As the Oscar winner explained, the idea was to “expand this film and explore all the ideas I had during the script making of what could happen between the scenes in the TV series.”

Elsewhere, the series adaptation of Bong’s 2014 epic, Snowpiercer, will debut on TNT on May 31. Show stars Jennifer Connelly and Bong act as executive producers.