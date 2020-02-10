Oscars 2020: Matthew A. Cherry dedicates the Academy Award for 'Hair Love' to Kobe Bryant

Advertisement

Matthew A. Cherry used the final seconds of his Academy Award acceptance speech on Sunday in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who in 2018 won a prize in the same category that Cherry was recognized.

Cherry referred to Bryant after he and his associates won in the Best Animation Film category for “Hair Love,” a story supporting natural hair and representation.

“This prize is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. May we all have a second act as big as his,” said Cherry, who wrote “Hair Love” and helped direct and produce.

Bryant won the prize in 2018 for his ‘Dear Basketball’ and became the first former professional athlete to be nominated for and won an Oscar. Cherry’s bio lists him as played for the NFL’s Jaguars, Bengals, Panthers and Ravens from 2004-07. He never played in a game of the regular season.

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California, on January 26. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people were also killed in the crash.

There was another bond with Bryant during the red carpet section of the Academy Awards. Knicks super fan Spike Lee came dressed in a tuxedo in purple and gold Bryant theme.

Spike Lee at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Bryant was the first person in the “In Memoriam” segment of the show. While Billie Eilish sang a version of The Beatles ‘Yesterday’, a picture of Bryant with his Oscar was shown on the big screen of the stage. A quote image was covered. It said, “Life is too short to get stuck and to be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going.”

Bryant was listed as “athlete / producer”.

Kobe Bryant honored at the Oscars🙏 pic.twitter.com/MYSCxFXAzK

