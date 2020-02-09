Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s “Gully Boy” failed to cut the Oscar, but we proudly watched “I917” for a moment of Indian glory at the 2020 Academy Awards because the film had 10 nominations – including Best Film – was produced and director – has backing. What few are aware of is that there is a different Indian aspect to this year’s Oscars.

Indian-American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan’s “St. Louis Superman” compete in the “Documentary Short Subject” category at the 92nd Academy Awards. The 33-minute documentary, which covers Bruce Franks Jr.’s journey from activist to legislator, plays against “In the Absence”, “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone”, “Life Overtakes Me” and “Walk Run” Cha -Cha “.

“Are awards important? Well, becoming an Oscars candidate means that for the first time in my career, I was able to hand-pick every member of my crew for a major commercial project. This means a good pay and TV experience for everyone involved It’s All This entire team has been asked to proceed to the company’s next project because they are so damn good Industry experience opens up more industry opportunities Don’t forget to keep the door open for someone else, don’t just use your lever for yourself itself, but also for others. Especially for those whose doors are not easy to open, “said Mundhra.

Advertisement

While victory for “St. Louis Superman” will make India proud, many must be aware of the fact that Sam Mendes’ war drama “1917” Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners are among the banners in his production. The film has already received 10 Oscar nominations.

Categories in which “1917” received nominations are: Best Film, Best Director (Sam Mendes), Original Screenplay (Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns), Camera (Roger Deakins), Sound Editing (Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate), Sound Mixing, production design (Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales), original score (Thomas Newman), make-up and hair as well as visual effects.

The film has already been recognized as the best picture drama and the best director at this year’s Golden Globes. A few hours before last month’s Oscar nominations were announced, Sam Mendes was named “Best Director at the Critics Choice Awards for” 1917 “. He shared the trophy with Bong Joon Ho, who was celebrated for the Korean film “Parasite”.

“1917” is about two young Lance Corporals, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), who received an almost impossible mission during the First World War. In a race against time, they have to deliver a message deep in the enemy territory. The message is important to keep her own men – including Blake’s brother – from falling into a death trap.

Last year, Period. End Of Penalty, a documentary dealing with the stigma of menstruation in rural India, was recognized as the best short documentary film at the 91st Academy Awards. The film was co-produced by Indian producer Guneet Monga and directed by 25-year-old Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi.

India’s Tryst with Oscars began in 1958 with Mehboob Khan’s “Mother India”, in which the late actress Nargis confidently portrayed a mother’s pain and agony. It was the first Indian film to be nominated in the “Best Foreign Language” category.

At the 55th annual Academy Awards for Richard Attenborough’s film “Gandhi” in 1983, costume designer Bhanu Athaiya was awarded an Oscar in the “Best Costume Design” category.

The late legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, who made famous films like “Pather Panchali” and “Aparajito”, was honored in 1992 with an honorary Oscar for his contribution to the film.

The late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn flew to Kolkata to personally hand over the Oscar to a sick Ray. “The award recognizes Mr. Ray’s rare mastery of film art and its profound humanism, which has had a lasting impact on filmmakers and audiences around the world,” said Hepburn.

In a video message from Kolkata, a visibly frail Ray thanked and appreciated American cinema.

Aamir Khan’s 2001 release, “Lagaan”, was also nominated for an Oscar in the “Best Foreign Language Film” category, but lost to “No Man’s Land”.

British filmmaker Danny Boyle took home eight Oscars for the 81st Academy Awards in his film “Slumdog Millionaire”, including “Best Adapted Screenplay”, “Cinematography”, “Sound Mixing”, “Film Editing”, “Original Score “,” Original Song “and” Direction “and film. The Indian music maestro AR Rahman was awarded two prizes in the same year for his “Jai ho” composition. Experienced writer, copywriter and filmmaker Gulzar and sound engineer Resul Pookutty were also winners of the film.

Another film, “Smile Pinki”, won the award for the best documentary short topic this year. The short documentary by American filmmaker Megan Mylan tells the story of how a poor village girl named Pinki becomes a social outcast due to her lip cleft until her life changes after meeting a social worker.

In 2013, Ang Lee’s “Life Of Pi”, a fantasy adventure drama made in India with Suraj Sharma, Tabu and Irrfan Khan in key roles, was featured at the 85th Academy Awards for Best Camera, Best Visual Effects, the best direction and the best performance with Oscars awarded original score.

The film tells the story of a 16-year-old Indian boy named Pi Patel, who survives a shipwreck and drives a Bengal tiger in a lifeboat in the Pacific for 227 days.

Lee thanked his Indian crew and delighted everyone with “Namaste”.

Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta’s “Water” was also nominated for an Oscars, but was unable to take the trophy home. “Salaam Bombay!” Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film in 1989, but couldn’t win.

Over the years, there has also been some Bollywood glitz and glamor on the Oscar red carpet, with a handful of stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and John Abraham who are passionate about photo ops.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates