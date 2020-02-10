Advertisement

American media personality Kim Kardashian West and rapper Kanye West attended the Vanity Fair Post-Oscars Party Night 2020 in style.

When the 92nd Academy Awards ended on Sunday, the couple said E! News all registers for the after-party switching. The beauty mogulin visited Instagram to reveal her look for the night.

Kim has given the series of pictures the title “Date Night Oscars 2020”.

Have a look here:

Kim wore an extravagant cream-colored oyster dress from Alexander McQueen’s archive collection.

The TV star even mentioned in her Instagram stories that she literally had to lie in the car because she couldn’t sit up because there was a possibility that her dress would simply rip or burst. On the other hand, Kanye opted for a dark blue leather blazer with leather pants and suede boots.

