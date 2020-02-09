Oscars 2020: closed streets around the Dolby Theater in Hollywood

Advertisement

Many street closings are in effect around the Dolby Theater for the Sunday Academy Awards, and some will remain closed for days after the biggest Hollywood event of the year.

Hollywood Boulevard, between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue, will remain closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The northernmost sidewalk lane of Hollywood Boulevard, as well as much of the north sidewalk, is closed across from the Hollywood & Highland complex and will remain blocked until Wednesday.

The lanes on Orange Drive north of Hollywood Boulevard have already been closed.

Street and sidewalk closures are as follows:

* The north lane of Hawthorn Avenue between Highland and Orange is closed (until 6 a.m. Wednesday);

* The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange and Highland, except for an 8-foot pedestrian access;

* The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly opposite the gate of the Dolby Theater;

* The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to Orange, except for an 8-foot pedestrian access;

* The mid-block pedestrian crossing on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange; and

* South lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange.

* Hawthorn Avenue between Highland and Orange (until 6 a.m. Monday);

* Orchid Street, 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley;

* Orange from Orchid Alley at Hollywood Boulevard;

* The north and south sidewalks of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange;

* Highland west sidewalk from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard;

* Johnny Grant Way from Highland to Orchid Street;

On Oscar Sunday, the following restrictions will be in effect:

* The rest of Orange’s Hawthorn Alley in Highland will close.

* Orange will close from Lanewood Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard.

* The north and south sidewalks of Highland Hollywood Boulevard 300 feet east of Highland will close, with 8-foot pedestrian access on

the south side.

* The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close directly in front of the North-South Hawthorn Alley.

* The east sidewalk and the Highland sidewalk lane, from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard, will close, except for an 8-foot pedestrian access.

* West Highland sidewalk between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards will close, as will Johnny Grant’s west highland edge

Way to Hollywood Boulevard.

* The north and south pedestrian crossings on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland intersection will close.

* Highland Avenue will close from Sunset to Franklin Avenue.

* Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive, and from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

* Hawthorn Avenue will close between Orange Drive and La Brea, and from Highland and McCadden Place.

* McCadden Place will close from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard.

* Wilcox Avenue will close between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.

Metro Red Line trains will bypass Hollywood and Highland stations today. Regular service will resume at 6 am Monday. Subway routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be re-routed during street closings.