The production debut of former US President Barack Obama ‘American Factory’ was awarded the Oscar for Best Documentary on Sunday. The film’s directors, Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Jeff Reichert, all smiled when they received the trophy at the award ceremony.

Reichert, who is currently battling cancer, took the time to honor her fellow candidates and everyone who was part of the film. This documentary is the first film produced by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

The Netflix-based documentary “American Factory” is about the occupation of a closed engine plant by a factory of a Chinese company in a suburb of Ohio. The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards is currently taking place at the Dolby Theaters in Los Angeles, California.

