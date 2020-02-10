Oscars 2020: American factory supported by Barack Obama named best documentary

Advertisement

Cheers to the boss: American Factory, the first film by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, was recognized as the best documentary at the 2020 Academy Awards for American Factory. Follow our full list of winners to find out all the victories of the night.

American Factory reports on the shuttering of a General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio, and the impact it has on local people. The documentary was widely praised with a 96% approval rating for rotten tomatoes and a metacritical score of 86 out of 100.

The documentary, distributed by Obamas Higher Ground Productions in collaboration with Netflix, prevailed against four other dynamite documents in The Cave, The Edge of Democracy, For Sama and Honeyland.

This was clearly a great night for the former POTUS. After all, alongside his win, many of his favorite 2019 films are due for Oscar awards, including The Irishman, Parasite, Little Women and Marriage Story.

Congratulations to Julia and Steven, American Factory’s filmmakers, who have told such a complex and moving story about the very human consequences of economic change. I’m glad to see two talented and extremely good people take home the Oscar for the first release of Higher Ground. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020

Congratulations to Julia, Steven and the entire crew for winning the best documentary for #AmericanFactory, Higher Grounds first release! I am so glad that your heart and honesty are recognized – because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect. But here is the truth so often. https://t.co/qtdNEw9H3f

– Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 10, 2020