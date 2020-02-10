Advertisement

It was in 2009 that the Indian composer A.R. Rahman was honored with two Oscars for his song “Jai ho”. The number, which runs until 2020, made it to an original song montage at this year’s Academy Awards. Rahman had won gold for the original score and song in Danny Boyle’s “Slumdog Millionaire”.

On Sunday evening the American composer, lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda presented the montage with hits from “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Titanic” and “Wayne’s World”.

The clip ended with Eminem from the film “8 Mile” from 2002. Then the rapper himself took the stage to play “Lose yourself”. After his performance, he even got a standing ovation.

Advertisement

“Look, if you still had a chance … Thank you for having me at the academy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” Eminem tweeted. “Lose yourself” was the first rap song to win an Oscar for the best original song.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete, or remove the content at its own discretion, for any reason