It just seems like a few days ago that the baftas bored everyone and impressed everyone with the sophistication of their choices – and that’s because it is. There is usually a 14-day gap between the British and U.S. Shindigs, but the American show – the big dog of the awards season – is two weeks earlier than usual and forces everyone else to mix.

It seems like it will be the least exciting Oscars in living memory. Nevertheless, the Oscars can always make a curve or two if the mood allows it.

The lead was not that bad for the films put together. Most of the objections concerned who and what is not included: no female directors, too few BAME candidates, not enough politics. But the feeling is that the Oscars have just managed to keep the worst at bay. The closest to a controversial film is Joker, who has collected flak for his portrayal of mental illnesses and for his alleged apology for acts of violence. But the billion-dollar purchase at the box office protects against too much grief, and Oscar watchers know that the more popular the nominated films are, the more people watch. TV ratings keep the Academy Awards alive.

So let’s go to work. Below is the schedule of the night, some recommended pre-game readings, and our predictions.

Time schedule

It all starts on Sunday February 9th at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The ceremony will begin broadcasting live at 5:00 p.m. (PST) / 8:00 p.m. (EST) – that is, Monday in London at 1:00 a.m. (GMT) and Monday in Sydney at 12:00 a.m. ( AEST). You can watch it live on ABC in the US, Sky TV in the UK and Channel 7 in Australia. Junkies on the red carpet can watch hours earlier from 2:00 p.m. (PST) / 5:00 p.m. (EST) / 11:00 p.m. (GMT) / 9:00 a.m. (AEST) – on E!.

preparation

Definitive predictions

Let us admit: we are fed up. Seems like you stumble across another stack of predictions, guesswork or bookmaker probabilities wherever you turn. Peter Bradshaw has spoken and the Observer critic team has put in two cents. Let’s throw a few arrows against the wall one last time.

best picture 1917

Best director Sam Mendes, 1917

Best actor Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best actress Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The best supporting actress Laura Dern, marriage history

Best original screenplay Once upon a time in Hollywood

Well-adapted script Jojo Rabbit

Best documentary Honey country

Best original song Get up, Harriet

Best animated film Klaus

Best international film parasite

What to look out for

• The Guardian’s crack team is on the ball as always. Your MC in the live blog is the Maestro of Joy, the Titan of Twitter, your friend and mine: Stuart Heritage. (He may even be playing a game of Oscars bingo, so stay tuned.) Benjamin Lee is on the ground in Los Angeles, while Hadley Freeman finds his way around Audrey Hepburn at the post-show party as usual.

• Again no Oscars hosts. It becomes a tradition. Whether that means fewer or more of these stupid parts go viral on social media has to be decided. How is it when someone is going to say something funny.

• A surprise, every surprise. All major awards, especially for acting, have been in step since the Globes, and we expect the same at the Oscars. All together now: Joaquin, Renée, Brad, Laura.

• If, as expected, 1917 becomes the best picture and the best director, national pride could flutter here in Great Britain. Not quite the British are coming, but you know. Everything that distracts us from the fact that we as a country are quickly going under the weight of our post-imperial delusions.

• The memory segment is always a bit sad; Two key MPs recently can cause participants to get constipated more than usual: Kirk Douglas and Kobe Bryant. It will be interesting to see what the Oscars have planned.

• Joaquin Phoenix commented on the Baftas because of the variety; Since he is considered a contender for the best actor’s Oscar, we can count on further fireworks on the podium.

• The stupid acceptance speech is always a classic: Renée Zellweger has all the qualities to produce a zinger when and when her name is mentioned.

• We do not yet know who will present the award for the best director, but we hope that someone will put the shoe into the purely male cast – à la Natalie Portman at the Globes 2018.