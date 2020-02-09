Oscar predictions: '1917' 'Parasite' and '... Hollywood' at the finish line

Advertisement

Hello movie lovers. This last minute prediction post before the Oscar serves a dual purpose. It can now be read and / or laughed after the Oscars when I have shown that my crystal ball is totally broken. If you lived under a rock, the “Best Picture” field looks like this:

1917

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

Not all of them will go home as Oscar winners, but all nine have a good chance in at least one category. There are several close races, but two things are out of the question: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, a masterful, extremely entertaining thriller about the belongings of society, will win at least one (Best International Feature), as will Sam Mendes’ ongoing gunfire drama 1917 (best camera). I mention these two before we start because one of the two (probably) will also take home the best picture. It is worth noting that the preferred ballot used for the grand prize – not only is it “winning the most votes”, but also how you are rated in each ballot that counts – is complex enough to match some of the other films to give a chance to fight.

Let’s work through each category with willpower wins and should we win?

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Will win: Nefta Football Club

Should win: This unusually short Oscar season (without pun) means that I never got to look at the shorts. Oops.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Will Win: Hair Love won the most press. Will that lead to votes? We think so.

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Will win: Although recent history suggests that learning to skate in a war zone (if you’re a girl) might be a contender and Walk Run Cha-Cha might win because it’s happy (a very unusual and attention-grabbing feature in this category). I risk predicting In the Absence because a) it is excellent and b) it will be a good year for South Korea at the Oscars and this documentary about a sinking ferry is right next to parasites in the history books.

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION

Will Win: American Factory is in the lead and is produced by the Obamas, which could definitely help. Two Syrian-centered Docs, The Cave and For Sama, also have enthusiastic fans. So why do I want to get up and predict Honeyland? I think that’s because this documentary about a nomadic beekeeper in North Macedonia has defied all odds. It was a surprise box office hit despite its niche theme and it is the first film to receive double nominations in both the Documentary and International Feature categories. All of that and it would also be a deserved winner!

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

Will Win: With his surprising BAFTA victory, most experts in Santa’s origin story Netflix film Klaus predict that they will get the gold here. But this race is very tight. Laika’s adorable adventure comedy Missing Link has taken the globe with him, but his box office mistake could haunt him. France’s surreal I Lost My Body is widely admired, but would be a very unusual winner. The fire has disappeared from the How to Train Your Dragon series, so the finale is just lucky enough to be nominated. However, since we don’t have a clear leader, we suspect that the Oscars are Pixar by default (who won 50% of these trophies), even if only with a small lead and the crown of Toy Story 4.

Should win: Missing link voters here. It’s more than ridiculous that the company that made Boxtrolls, Coraline, Kubo, and ParaNorman is still not successful in this category.

SOUND MIXING & SOUND EDITING

Will win: These will soon become a category because the average voter has not recognized the difference between them despite decades of opportunity to do so. (Mixing combines all the sound elements and how the levels work together, while editing determines the effects and generation of the sounds.) Given the almost identical nominations each year, it seems that the sound industry doesn’t know the difference either. So we believe that both will win in 1917 (unless Ford V Ferrari crosses the finish line) because it’s popular and a war movie.

Should win: We would be an Ad Astra voter in the sound mixing field, but that’s the only nomination for the Brad Pitt science fiction drama. So it will never happen.

ORIGINAL SCORE

Will Win: Joker’s talented Icelandic composer Hilda Gudnadottir probably locked him up after winning numerous previous awards. Your next rival is surely …

Should win: Thomas Newman for his 1917 score. Despite 14 nominations, he never won.

ORIGINAL SONG

Wants / Should Win: Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “I’ll Love Me Again” have the only “narrative” campaign hook (a classic songwriting duo that has finally won awards together) and they fought hard for it in a very weak campaign the field (seriously these nominations … sigh) it feels like an easy win. The only possible spoiler is “Stand Up” by Harriet and if it contradicts Elton’s Oscar wishes, Cynthia Erivo completes her EGOT.

BEST INTERNATIONAL FUNCTION

Will Win: Parasite has locked it all in, both because it is a masterpiece that is also a box office hit (already $ 164 million worldwide) and because of the small number of other Oscar nominations.

Should win: Pain and Glory would be a great winner most years, but, apologize to my favorite living filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, everyone knows that Bong Joon Ho and Parasite deserve this honor.

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

Will Win: This is a harder call than it looks. Bombshell has a huge advantage as it obviously triumphs to turn Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly so scary. But here’s the problem. It’s not because of Best Picture and that definitely gives Joker a spoiler advantage.

Should win: bomb

VISUAL EFFECTS

Will Win: This has been a tough call since 1917 and The Irishman are the nominees for the best picture, but both have “supportive” visual effects and the price almost always goes to “leading” visual effects if you know what I mean. If voters want the most effects, they can choose the Lion King. But I think 1917 alone will win through the love of film and the challenge of apparent illusion.

Should win: Avengers Endgame, a case of “Most” that likes to be “Best”, but voters don’t seem to particularly like Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

CUT

Will Win: A tough call. Other experts have raised my hopes that Parasite will triumph in this category because its processing is awesome, there is no wasted moment, or the whole masterpiece is cut. But I’m afraid that Ford V Ferrari will rev up on the racetrack and win with a hair.

Should win: Parasite obviously.

PRODUCT DESIGN

Will Win: Quentin Tarantinos … Hollywood, a delicious meander ode to show biz and actor in crisis, initially seemed to be a threat to Best Picture’s win. Now that this dream feels more distant, we suspect that love for film will merge in this category because what a great job it is to recreate Hollywood in 1969! The film seems to have used up every cent of its budget.

Should win: It would be difficult for us in Hollywood if it weren’t for the ingenious architecture of Parasite, in which an entire neighborhood was built in a water tank for the flood sequence and the central location of the film The House is a Very Wealthy Family so perfectly designed that it both reflects the themes of the film and becomes an independent figure when you consider how the plot develops.

COSTUME DESIGN

Will Win: Voters often get lazy in this particular category, and when they do, small women will take it with ease. It’s a nice job, so it won’t be a bad winner, but that’s exactly the type that they often choose because it fits so well on the “Period Drama / Most Costumes” page of the nomination pool. But if there is a Dark Horse spoiler, take care of Jojo Rabbit, because the clothes get moments of action with which they can shine (we look at you, Scarlett Johansson’s shoes)

Should win: Once upon a time in Hollywood’s ultra cool, but also characterful guys

CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

Will Win: Jojo Rabbit wasn’t too popular with moviegoers – it’s the least successful of the box office nominees – but the industry obviously loves it. We think Taiki Waitit wins his first Oscar here.

Should win: We are already crying for Greta Gerwig because her deconstruction by Little Women is so pure with love for the raw material, while at the same time completely dismantling it.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-

Will Win / Should Win: Quentin Tarantino’s latest album could give him a third Oscar in this category, but we suspect this is where the voters admit that Parasite is really the best picture of the year (even if it isn’t choose for it in the best picture … but more on that in a moment.)

SUPPORTING CAST

Will win: Brad Pitt was in Hollywood once. Because it’s time. And he too is the epitome of casual coolness in this wonderful film.

Should Win: You thought I would say Brad Pitt, didn’t you? But I would see that I do not approve of starring in “supportive” categories, and he gets a lot of the film to himself – he’s just as much a protagonist as Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Joe Pesci in The Irishman.

MAIN ACTOR

Will Win: Joaquin Phoenix is ​​jailed.

Should win: This is a misunderstanding between the melancholy depth of Antonio Banderas in Pain & Glory (his best work ever) and the severe wound crisis of Adam Driver in Marriage Story (his best work ever). Both actors are deep in these areas and it is a shame that we have to do the joker again. Heath Ledger has already won an Oscar for this and with a superior performance!

SUPPORTING ACTRESS and leading lady

Will Win: Laura Dern has locked the supporting actress into marriage for her entertaining divorce lawyer.

Will Win: Renee Zellweger had the main actress locked up in Judy as Judy Garland.

Or is it?

Surprisingly, Scarlett Johansson took second place in both categories for Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. If there is a big surprise in the four acting categories (in which all winners feel predetermined), there will be one of these two places as Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix are 100% safe as they have never won and there are people to love both their films and their characters. Dern has the slight susceptibility to play an “improbable” character with a relatively short screen duration, and Renée has the (minor) vulnerability to have already won an Oscar with a career that does not have the impression that she deserves exactly two. If one of them stumbles at the last second, we expect Scarlett Johansson’s name to be read aloud.

Oh … and should win: Florence Pugh in Little Women and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story

Best director

Will Win: Sam Mendes for 1917 because Oscar loves a technical challenge in this category and not only met the ones he set himself, but his “one shot” war film became a big hit during the poll.

Should win: Bong Joon Ho for Parasite because he doesn’t make a single wrong decision with a complex script, intoxicating topics, tonal mixing and a brilliantly connected ensemble performance.

BEST PICTURE

Will Win: Parasite could be the first non-English language film to ever win the “Best Film” title. That would be a great piece of history. Either it was once in Hollywood or Jojo Rabbit could be a surprise for a black horse if they are ranked high enough with every vote (preference voting is complicated!). However, we believe that history will repeat itself and another technically impressive film from World War I will win the Oscar, just like in the very first Oscar race when Silent Epic Wings (1927) triumphed. We suspect that the top prize will be awarded in 1917 because even people who don’t love him admire it. The same goes for parasites, but there are certainly some in the industry who would refuse to give Hollywood’s highest honor to another country’s cinema. (And no, despite the ocean between us, Britain doesn’t count as a “different country” when it comes to “Hollywood.”)

Should win: You now realize that I am a 100% parasitic partisan. Parasite or bust. (Marriage history and Once upon a time in Hollywood would also make deserving winners.

