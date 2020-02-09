Advertisement

18.24 EST

18:24

There were rumors that Billie Eilish would debut her upcoming bond issue during today’s ceremony. However, this will not be the case. Instead, she appears in the In Memoriam section. And she definitely can’t do the Bond theme for that because you don’t want to sing a song titled “No Time to Die” under a huge picture by Kirk Douglas.

Instead, she covers a song I’ve always loved. Please place your bets in the comments.

18.20 EST

18:20

Billy Porter platform sales nominated for Best Supporting Actor of 2021 …

Tall and powerful … Billy Porter’s platform. Photo: Rick Rowell / ABC via Getty Images

6:16 p.m. EST

18:16

In the news for “This go viral in the morning”: an early shoe win for Frozen 2 songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez – a crazy allusion to the fact that she writes songs for animated films.

Get out … Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Photo: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

18.10 EST

18:10

Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in this purple and gold number with “24” on the lapel. Possibly the first of many outfits that will deliver a message tonight.

Tribute to Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee. Photo: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

18:00 EST

7.18

The E! Red Carpet Panelists congratulate Regina King on completing her studies from strapless dresses last year to dresses with a strap this year. I hope this pattern continues. Two porters next year. Three in 2022. In ten years, she’ll have to crawl up the red carpet, broken and crying from the sheer weight of the porters she graduated from and the E! Red carpet panelists will explode in a cloud of hormones.

06/18 EST

6.18

Sigourney Weaver looks classic in the emerald green Dior. We love the rope belt feature and the tiny clutch bag that may contain the secrets for Avatar 2, Avatar 3 and Avatar 4.

Classic look … Sigourney Weaver. Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage

18:00 EST

3.18

Diane Warren is now on the red carpet. She is nominated for a song called “I Stand With You” and now she is standing with a woman who said to Diane Warren aloud: “I stand with you”. I’m not talking well about my chances tonight that blew me away.

17.58 EST

17:58

And as for Julia Butters, she literally brought a packed lunch with her. Fear her because she is the wisest woman in this circus.

Amy Kaufman

(@AmyKinLA)

Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because “I don’t like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq

February 9, 2020

17:56 EST

17:56

The red carpet show isn’t exactly big in terms of revelations – I only heard one woman ask a guest, “How does it feel to live in the hearts of millions of people?” – but I think I just heard Questlove say he goes DJ during the ceremony. Will there be a DJ instead of an orchestra? What will he choose during the In Memoriam section? Will this be the first time that you are doing other children’s Oscars?

17.53 EST

17:53

Julia Butters is the breakout star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She is 10 years old and is wrapped in OTT pink frills by Christian Sirano. I’m not going to make a Butters joke, but I’m going to say that she looks pretty.

Everything in pink on the red carpet … 10-year-old Julia Butters. Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

5.52 EST

17:52

Billy Porter continues his OMG moments on the red carpet by dressing like … an Oscar! Tonight, he paired a sleeveless top with gold feathers and a floor-length skirt with a bold orange print designed by Sam Ratelle.

Billy Porter on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Photo: Jennifer Graylock / PA

17.50 EST

17:50

It could rain on the red carpet and you will wake up tomorrow with a sore head and think: “But Ford looked terrible against Ferrari”, but don’t worry: There is always Regina King who looks bright in this light pink number.

Regina King arrives for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Photo: David Swanson / EPA

17.39 EST

17:39

It begins! The red carpet is open. We, Hannah Marriott and Priya Elan from Guardian Fashion, will accompany you. Memes are made. Trends are born. Lucrative contractual obligations are fulfilled. Billy Porter will be great. And will one of Hollywood’s climate activists deal with sustainable fashion? Who knows! Exciting isn’t it? Stay tuned for the next couple of hours.

17.37 EST

17:37

Once upon a time in Bloggywood

Good evening, world and welcome to the Guardian of the Oscars 2019 live blog. Tonight marks the end of a long and exhausting awards season full of surprises (Uncut Gems, Midsommar, people who are not white).

If the other awards have taught us anything this year, Brad Pitt will win the best supporting actor and enchant us with a suspiciously funny speech. and that Joaquin Phoenix wins the best actor and yells at us like a particularly hungover teacher. There is still a question mark hovering over the recipient of the best image – though many suspect it will be 1917 – but other than that, it could also be the Oscars in the autopilot.

But you’re not here to see who wins an Oscar, are you? You are here because for some reason you really, really like to read live blogs from American award ceremonies written by a tired British person in a different time zone. So let me tell you what’s going to happen tonight. In the next two hours I will follow the (unusually wet) action on the red carpet with the help of the very talented Guardian fashion team. As a piece of advice I will use the E! “Red Carpet Show” (on the Sky Oscars Channel in the UK) – it’s like a concussion and then a Red Bull enema – so try to see it with me unless you enjoy it perverted, dozens, and Dozens of decode context-sensitive half-jokes for hours at the end.

No fat women … our Oscars Bingo. Composition: Getty

And when that’s done, the real fun will begin. The 92nd Academy Awards start at 1 a.m. (CET) and, if there are signs of this to happen in the previous years, will go unnoticed until the hot death of the universe. It will be exhausting and daunting, but at least we have our complete, fantastic movie desk available for reactions and analysis all night long. In the meantime, here’s the annual Oscars bingo card (try here for a larger version) that I definitely didn’t write so quickly with a hangover. There are no prizes.

If you’re American, make yourself comfortable for a few hours. If you’re British, go to bed. Why are you awake right now? You have work tomorrow and I don’t want you to be released into my account.