Advertisement

Director Spike Lee paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday evening. The director of “BlacKkKlansman” wore a custom purple Gucci suit with gold trimmings and patches of Bryant’s 24er leotard embroidered on the lapel and back of the jacket. Heritage’s two-button lapel suit was worn with a white shirt and black bow tie, reports Hollywoodreporter.com.

Lee, who won the Oscar for best-fitting script last year and will be the host this year, also kept his accessory purple with a hat by Baron Hats and lavender glasses by “BlacKkKlansman” costume designer Marci Rodgers. He completed the look with orange Nike Kobe 9 Elite Strategy basketball shoes.

“Tribute, honor, tribute,” Lee said of his suit on the red carpet. “We all miss him. I present tonight, but at the same time … I wanted to represent. I want to do both tonight.” Bryant won an Oscar for his short film “Dear Basketball”, which pocketed the award for the best animated short film.

Advertisement

The ceremony is also said to pay homage to him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash in January. Lee was not only a basketball fan, but also a director of the 2009 documentary “Kobe: Doin ‘Work”, which dealt with Bryant’s work ethic on one day of the 2007/08 season in Los Angeles Lakers.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete, or remove the content at its own discretion, for any reason