“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won the award for best production design, while “Little Women” took home the award for costume design at the 92nd Academy Awards. The set designers Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh were declared the winners for the best set design for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Jacqueline Durran was the winner for “costume design for little women”.

At the start of the ceremony, Brad Pitt won his first Oscar for portraying Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. ‘Parasite’ won the best original script, while ‘Jojo Rabbit’ won the best adapted script

Joaquin Phoenix ‘Joker’ tops the nomination list with 11 places, while Netflix ‘The Irishman’ and Quentin Tarantinos ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ each received ten nominations. Sam Mendes’s war drama ‘1917’ has ten nominations, while Noah Baumbach’s divorce saga ‘Marriage Story’ has seven nominations.

The South Korean film ‘Parasite’ received six nominations: Best Film, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Editing. Hollywood’s biggest awards are presented for the second year in a row without a host at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

