Oscar 2020: Laura Dern named best supporting actress for marriage history

Laura Dern was awarded Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Academy Awards for her hard-nosed attorney Nora Fanshaw in Noah Baumbach’s marriage history, Follow our full list of winners to find out all the victories of the night.

Dern was a favorite at night and surpassed a plethora of talents, including Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Margot Robbie for Bombshell and her Little Women co-star Florence Pugh. Check out Dern’s acceptance speech below.

Today’s victory is a long time coming, because Dern was nominated for Wild in this category in 2015. In 1992 she was named best actress for her role in Rambling Rose.

It was a hell of a year for the actress. In 2019 Dern also appeared in Greta Gerwigs Little Women and Hans Peter Mollands Cold Pursuit. She also appeared in the second season of HBO’s hit series Big Little Lies.

Earlier that night, Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor appearance as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

There are no projects pending for Dern by 2020, although it will appear in the next installment of Jurassic Park, which will appear in 2021. With it, original co-stars like Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will handle all types of prehistoric creatures.