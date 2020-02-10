Oscar 2020: La La Land, Star Wars and eight other surprises at the Academy Awards that no one could have predicted

Advertisement

The epic war film from 1917 is the favorite that won the Oscar for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

This brutal drama from World Struggle I, directed by Sam Mendes, is popular with film critics, cinema lovers and bookmakers alike.

Nevertheless, the South Korean parasite will increasingly expect a turnaround – despite the fact that no foreign language film has received this most prestigious award in the 90-year history of the Oscars.

It’s likely to be a pretty big shock if 1917 doesn’t win the top prize, but the record below shows that the Oscars are sometimes more than shocking. Here’s a reminder of some of the most memorable moments.

“Moonlight” wins the Finest Movie Award “Twice” (2017)

The fact that Moon defeated the popular competitor La la Lend was in itself incredible.

It was a film produced by an unbiased film company (A24) with a tiny price range of just $ 1.5 million.

La la lend was a placement-optimistic film in 2016, generated nearly $ 500 million in income worldwide, and simply chose all of the main prizes at the awards earlier than the ceremony organized by the Academy.

The surprising triumph of the moon has developed into a special event due to the greatest weakness in the Oscar’s past.

A mistake in handling the envelopes with the names of the winners brought to La la la was incorrectly declared the winner – earlier on when the mistake was uncomfortably corrected, it was seen on television.

Ana Pakvin, the pretty and surprising Oscar winner (1994)

Not that the Academy doesn’t consider very young actors for the awards – Justin Henry was only eight years earlier when he was nominated for Best Actor in 1980 in the Kramer vs. Kramer film.

However successful the award is, it is a different story.

For this reason, few people gave Ana Pakvin the opportunity when she was shortlisted for the best supporting actress in 1994 for her role on the piano.

She had some pretty tough competitors – Emma Thompson, Winona Ryder and Holly Hunter were also nominated.

The then eleven-year-old hit everyone and became the second youngest to win an Oscar – after Tate O’Neill, who was only ten when she received the class similar to Paper Month (1973).

How shocked Pakvin was can be seen in the Academy’s official supplement.

Annie Corridor wins Star Wars (1978)

Woody Allen’s Annie Corridor fought Star Wars: New Hope at the Oscars in 1978 – a blockbuster that was endlessly modified in the style tradition.

Allen’s legendary romantic comedy received the Finest Image Award.

After 40 years, this resolution is the reason for discord among film lovers.

Many see this as key evidence for the argument that the academy does not take science fiction significantly.

Olivia Coleman urges Glen Klouz to wait (2019)

Glen Klouz was the most nominated actress to ever win an Oscar at the 2019 Academy Awards – she had been nominated seven times by then.

Nevertheless, it seemed as if the stars had finally fought back so much against this backlash: their convincing efficiency in Lady was rewarded by critics and all other prestigious pre-Oscar awards.

The shock of the Dolby Theater continued when the title of British actress Olivia Colman became known – and Glen Klouz’s fateful fate simply continued.

Sylvester Stallone and Rocky Conquer Weight (1977)

The taxi driver and all the President’s people, who are among the most prestigious films of all time, were nominated for “Finest Image” at the 1977 Academy Awards.

However, the winner was … Rocky.

To be honest, with the acting at work, which he wrote and starred in Sylvester Stallone, she came to the Oscars with good ratings in addition to the fact that she was the most successful film in 1976.

Still, it was Rocky’s surprising victory – what a movie that nobody gave a chance to is not unhealthy when he talks about being a boxer for an outsider.

The famous 5 minutes of Beatris Avenue (1977)

The appearance is a work of art that is widely recognized and requires a lot of renunciation.

In general, however, you can easily win an Oscar with seemingly little or no effort.

Beatris Avenue received an award for best supporting actress in 1977 after only showing for 5 minutes in the TV community.

Twelve years later, Judy Dench was also awarded a main prize: her eight-minute performance received the award for the best supporting actress in Love Shakespeare.

Kevin Kostner dances his eye on Martin Skorseze and Francis Ford Coppola (1991)

Dance with the Wolves was the silent favorite who won the Best Film Oscar in 1991.