Joaquin Phoenix was awarded Best Actor on Sunday for his performance of Arthur Fleck in Joker. This made Phoenix the second actor after Heath Ledger to win an Oscar for playing the joker.

This is the second time that two actors have won Oscars for playing the same character. In 1972 Marlon Brando won the Oscar for Best Actor for Vito Corleone. Two years later, Robert De Niro won the best supporting actor for playing a younger version of the character.

Previously, Phoenix won the Best Actor Award at the Golden Globes 2020, BAFTA Awards 2020, and Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. “Joker” is the fourth DC comic book title to be named after Aquaman ($ 1.15 billion) , The Dark, the $ 1 billion mark exceeds Knight Rises ($ 1.084 billion) and The Dark Knight ($ 1.005 billion).

The film follows Arthur Fleck, who finds it difficult to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian, and then develops a violent attitude towards the rich in a dilapidated Gotham city.

Joaquin Phoenix ‘Joker’ topped the nomination list with 11 places, while Netflix ‘The Irishman’ and Quentin Tarantinos ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ each received ten nominations. Sam Mendes’ 1917 war drama received ten nominations, while Noah Baumbach’s divorce saga ‘Marriage Story’ had seven nominations.

The South Korean film ‘Parasite’ received six nominations: Best Film, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Editing. Hollywood’s biggest awards are presented for the second year in a row without a host at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

