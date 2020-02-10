Oscar 2020: Joaquin Phoenix awarded best actor for joker

Advertisement

Well there you have it: Joaquin Phoenix was named Best Actor at the 2020 Academy Awards for his titular blockbuster appearance in Todd Phillips’ Joker. Follow our full list of winners to find out all the victories of the night.

When Phoenix took the award home, he prevailed against tough competition in Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

This is the first Oscar for Phoenix, despite being nominated for Walk the Line 2006 and The Master 2013 in this category. He had previously been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his appearance in the 2001s Gladiator.

However, this is the second time that the Joker role is about gold. In 2009, Heath Ledger was posthumously recognized as the best supporting actor for his legendary role in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, which Phoenix recently recognized at the SAG Awards.

As in many of his speeches during this award season, Phoenix used the opportunity to act against the injustice of the world. “I think whether it’s gender inequality or racism or queer rights or aboriginal rights or animal rights, we’re talking about fighting injustice,” he said. “We are talking about the struggle against the belief that a nation, people, race, gender or species has the right to rule, control, use and exploit another with impunity.”

Towards the end of the speech, he said that humanity is best when “we support each other, not when we cancel each other out because of past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow. When we educate each other, when we lead each other to salvation. That is the best of humanity. “Then, in tears, he quoted his late brother River Phoenix:” When he was 17, my brother wrote this text. He said: “Run with love for salvation and peace will follow. Thank you very much.”

Watch the full speech from Phoenix.

The other big winners of the night were Brad Pitt for best supporting actress, Laura Dern for best supporting actress and Renée Zellweger for best actress. Bong Joon-ho’s parasite also had a groundbreaking evening and became the first international film to receive the best film award and only the second to receive the best director award. The best screenplay and the best international feature film were also taken home. Here you will find all the winners and achievements.

Next up will be Phoenix in C’mon C’mon, a new drama by director Mike Mills. But don’t expect another tour of Gotham City as both Phoenix and Phillips are open to the possibility of a sequel. Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Warner Bros. would certainly not oppose a sequel, considering that her coarse-grained DC spinoff has since become both the most profitable comic film ever and the first R-rated film to reach one billion worldwide. No laughing matter there.

And much to the disappointment of Jared Leto, the film has also become a mainstay of pop culture, from attracting fans to filming locations to the screening in the White House and even dancing through PornHub. Unfortunately, Gary Glitter also benefited from it.

