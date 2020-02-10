Advertisement

Hollywood’s most dazzling gala event – the Academy Awards – will feature some of the most iconic icons in the industry when the Irish stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino arrive in style on the red carpet.

The duo wore black suits. While Al Pacino decided to go all black by combining his suit with a black shirt underneath, De Niro found a color contrast to a white shirt underneath.

Al Pacino accented his look with a black bow tie and De Niro opted for his simple black tie. Al Pacino received recognition for his role in Netflix ‘The Irishman’ in the Best Male Supporting Actor category. The champagne-dipped gala event is currently taking place at the Dolby Theaters in Los Angeles, California.

