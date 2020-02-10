Advertisement

Former athlete Matthew A. Cherry won his first Oscar for his animated short film “Hair Love” on Sunday. It’s the same category that late basketball player Kobe Bryant won in 2018. “Hair Love” tells the story of an African American father and daughter trying to style their hair and learn to love what they do.

“‘Hair Love’ was done because we wanted to see more representation in the animation and because we wanted to normalize black hair,” said Cherry on the Dolby stage, reports thewrap.com. Cherry dedicated the win to Bryant: “This award is dedicated to Kobe. May we all have a second act that is as great as its.”

Cherry also used the largest stage in Hollywood to announce the Crown Act, which provides protection against discrimination based on hairstyles by extending legal protection to hair textures and styles in the Fair Employment and Housing Act and state education codes. “Toy Story 4”, on the other hand, won the best cartoon Oscar.

