Oscar 2020: Complete list of winners and musical performances of the 92nd Academy Awards

With two victories in the dark, Bong Joon-hos Parasite won both the best director for Bong and the best film. The film was the first South Korean film to be nominated for an award and was awarded the best screenplay (for Bong alongside Jin Won Han) and the best international feature film.
Here is the full list of winners of the upcoming 2020 Oscars.
In addition to the prices, there were also some musical highlights. Janelle Monáe opened the ceremony with a performance that included Mister Rogers’ neighborhood theme and a reworking of her song “Come Alive” from the 2010 film “The ArchAndroid”. Billy Porter also sang Elton John’s classic “I’m Still Standing”. Watch the replay below and get tickets for all upcoming Monáe shows here.
John also took the stage to sing his rocketman piece “(I Gonna) Love Me Again”. Not long after his appearance, he and his partner Bernie Taupin won the Oscar for the best original song. The legendary English rocker is currently on his farewell tour. You can secure your concert tickets here.
The biggest scratch of the evening had to be Eminem’s unannounced appearance. During a celebration of past nominations for the best original song, Em and a full orchestra stepped off the stage to present the 2003 winner in the 8 Mile Lose Yourself category. Why exactly an 18-year-old song was chosen for the spotlight is unclear, but you can see the playback below.
Best picture:
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasiteBest director:
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon-ho, parasiteBest actor:
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best supporting actor:
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The best supporting actress:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
Best original screenplay:
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Knife out, Rian Johnson
Marriage story, Noah Baumbach
1917 Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han
Best adapted script:
Irishman Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little women, Greta Gerwig
The two popes, Anthony McCarten
Best international feature film:
Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Miserables
Pain and fame
parasite
Best documentary:
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
Best documentary short:
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
Best animated feature film:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
Best animated short film:
Dcera (daughter)
hair love
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
Best live action short film:
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window
A sister
Saria
Best original result:
1917 Thomas Newman
Marriage story, Randy Newman
Little women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best original song:
“I will love myself again” – Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Rocketman
“I stand with you” – Diane Warren, breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen 2
“Get Up” – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
“I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Randy Newman, Toy Story 4
Best production design:
The Irishman, Regina Graves & Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Nancy Haigh & Barbara Ling
1917 Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun
Best camera:
Irishman Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
1917 Roger Deakins
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Best costume design:
The Irishman, Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Little women, Jacqueline Durran
Best film editing:
The Irish Thelma Schoonmaker
Ford versus Ferrari, Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Best sound mix:
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best sound editing:
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best visual effects:
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best makeup and hairstyling:
bomb
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917