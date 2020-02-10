Advertisement

Actors Chris Rock and Steve Martin used their comic skills to highlight the lack of female nominees in the directorial category at this year’s Oscars. Rock said, “Something is missing this year.” And both filled the gap: “Vaginas,” reports Hollywoodreporter.com.

While Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” was awarded for the best picture, no women were included in the category of the best directors this year. During the musical introduction of Janelle Monae to the show at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, she also commented on the topic. “We celebrate all women who have made phenomenal films,” she said. She added: “Happy Black History Month!”

Natalie Portman wore a Dior Haute Couture dress on the red carpet that paid tribute to the battered directors by noting their last names in gold embroidery on their lapels.

In the 92-year history of the academy, only five women have been nominated for best director. Meanwhile, Martin and Rock were also joking that Oscars no longer have a host. During the introduction, Martin asked why the Oscars ran out of hosts and Rock joked: “Twitter”.

