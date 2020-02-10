Oscar 2020: Brad Pitt becomes political and at the same time receives the award for the best supporting actor

Advertisement

Actor Brad Pitt bagged the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of the stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantinos “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. During his speech, he called impeachment proceedings against Trump for blocking former national security adviser John Bolton’s testimony, variety.com reports.

“They told me that I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” he said on stage after receiving his first Oscar for acting.

“I think Quentin might make a film about it … in the end the adults do the right thing.”

He continued to pay tribute to Tarantino: “Tarantino, you are original, you are unique. The film industry would be a much drier place without you.” He also received the supporting actor award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes. Pitt previously won Oscar as a producer when “12 Years a Slave” took the best picture in 2014.

Advertisement

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete, or remove the content at its own discretion, for any reason