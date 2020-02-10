Oscar 2020: Brad Pitt awarded for best supporting actor

Advertisement

Brad Pitt was awarded Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Academy Awards for his appearance as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Follow our full list of winners to find out all the victories of the night.

Although Pitt was a favorite, he encountered a fierce gathering of previous Oscar winners such as Tom Hanks in “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”, Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes”, Al Pacino in “The Irishman” and Joe Pesci in “The Irishman”. Not to mention veteran legend Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes, who has just received a nomination.

Advertisement

As he spoke, he commented, “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week. I think Quentin might make a film about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing. “

This is Pitt’s first Oscar for acting. Previously, he was nominated in this category for the 12 Monkeys from 1996 and was awarded twice for best actor in 2009 for Benjamin Button’s curious case and in 2011 for Moneyball. In 2014, however, he won an Oscar for the best picture winner of 2014, 12 Years a Slave, with his Plan B entertainment print.

Today’s victory is a crowning finale for Pitt, who also performed outstandingly in James Gray’s Ad Astra. He also helped produce this film, in addition to other critical favorites in 2019, such as The Last Black Man in San Francisco and The King.

At the moment, the two-time Oscar winner has no leading roles in the near future, although he has a lot to do with Plan B behind the scenes. In 2020, the studio produced a number of films, including Miranda Julis Kajillionaire and Jon Stewart’s Irresistible.

Great speech by Brad Pitt. Well done. Congratulations! #Oscars #OnceUponATimeInHollywood pic.twitter.com/FHdxX54R55

– Omar Moore (@thepopcornreel), February 10, 2020