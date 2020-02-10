Oscar 2020: Bong Joon-ho named best director for parasites

Advertisement

To quote Ki-taek, Bong Joon-ho is at the top of his class. The South Korean film director and screenwriter was recognized as the best director for his comedy thriller Parasite at the 2020 Academy Awards. Follow our full list of winners to find out all the victories of the night.

In advance, Bong was seen as a hopeful black horse by critics and analysts. Needless to say, hope prevailed when the filmmaker plunged into tough competition in 1917 in Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Todd Phillips for Joker. Bong is the second director to take home the prize for an international film after Alfonso Cuarón won for Roma last year.

Today’s victory is a historic achievement, especially for Asian filmmakers. After Hiroshi Teshigahara, Akira Kurosawa and Ang Lee, Bong is only the fourth Asian filmmaker to be recognized by the academy. Parasite is now not only the first South Korean film to be awarded an Oscar, but also the first to be nominated in a category. It was also recognized as the best original screenplay and the best international feature film. Even more astonishing is that the film was the first international film to take home the award for the best picture.

In his stunned acceptance speech, Bong said he was “ready to relax” after winning Best International Feature. When he had collected himself, he nodded to Scorsese. “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart: ‘The most personal is the most creative,'” said Bong through a translation before speaking in English himself: “This quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. “Then he held out his hand to the acclaimed director who smiled at the confirmation before accepting a standing ovation from the crowd in full space.

See Bong’s full acceptance speech below.

After that, there will be more parasites. In January, news came that Bong and Adam McKay had teamed up to create an HBO limited series based on the film. As the Oscar winner explained, the idea was to “expand this film and explore all the ideas I had during the script making of what could happen between the scenes in the TV series.”

Elsewhere, the series adaptation of Bong’s 2014 epic, Snowpiercer, will debut on TNT on May 31. Show stars Jennifer Connelly and Bong act as executive producers.

