Director Bong Joon Ho made history by being the first Asian and South Korean filmmaker to win the Best Director Oscar for his sensational class satire “Parasite” at the 92nd Academy Awards. The film is a cleverly designed, genre-critical story that takes place in a spacious house. He helped Bong overcome the “one-inch subtitle lock” to get the original screenplay, international feature film and director’s trophies.

Bong was more charming than ever and called out the other nominees, with “The Irishman” director Martin Scorsese as inspiration and Quentin Tarantino, director of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” when he was always looking for him in America. Unknown , “I thought I was ready for today …” quipped the director as he stepped onto the stage.

“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart. The ‘most personal is the most creative’. When I was at school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated it was a great honor, I never thought I would win. “When people in the United States weren’t familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his lists. He is here. Thank you very much, Quentin, I love you. And Todd (Phillips) and Sam (Mendes), great directors. If the academy allows it, I would like to get a chainsaw from Texas, divide the Oscar trophy into five parts and share them with all of you, “said Bong about his interpreter Sharon Choi. He joked about the win, which culminates in a busy price season for the director who wanted to go home would “drink until the next morning”.

The film, which revolves around the Kim family, which penetrates into the wealthy Park family and sometimes leads to strange but ultimately tragic results, was awarded in the categories best picture, best director, best production design, best original screenplay, best foreign film and best Film nominates editing and so far has managed to win three. The 50-year-old Bong is no stranger to western audiences and first appeared on the international scene with his second South Korean feature film “Memories of Murder”, which is based on a real incident and is still considered the best by many fans. The gap between rich and poor was a recurring theme in his films, be it the monster film “The Host” or his first English-language film “Snowpiercer” with Hollywood star Chris Evans and his favorite song Kang Ho. “Parasite”, Bong’s seventh film, shows Song as well as “The Host”.

