Oscar 2020: Blac Chyna runs on the red carpet and confuses Internet users

Glamor model Blac Chyna was a surprise guest on the red carpet at Oscars 2020. Rob Kardashian’s ex arrived in a jet black Dona Matoshi velvet dress with dark blue accents with fringes and jewels and a thigh-high slit, reports eonline.com. The internet was confused about what she was doing at the event that celebrates the best in film and is particularly frequented by film and television stars.

Chyna, who is not listed as a presenter or nominated, was one of the first alongside many television presenters, including Billy Porter and model Lily Aldridge, to host a pre-show. “How did Blac Chyna make her way to the #Oscars ?!” wrote a Twitter user

“Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars?! If they just give someone an invitation, can I get one next year, please?” asked another. “You just let someone in, didn’t you?” wrote another Twitter user Chyna didn’t explain her presence at the Oscars, but shared close-ups of her look on Instagram.

