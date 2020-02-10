Advertisement

Pose actor Billy Porter, a Grammy winner, added another dress to his look from last year’s Oscars wearing a tuxedo dress. For the Oscar ceremony on Sunday 2020, Porter chose a “Cupola dress” that was custom-made by Giles Deacon Couture. According to Hollywoodreporter.com, the Phoenix ensemble contained a 24-carat gold top with feathers and an artistically printed skirt in orange.

Porter’s stylist Sam Ratelle added Jimmy Choo boots in gold metallic with a custom platform, a custom handbag by Judith Leiber Couture, Atelier Swarovski gemstones (including a 47 carat rose quartz bracelet) and ornate glasses from Dita and Mercura NYC. Last year he shocked many with his Oscar dress. “My goal was to start a conversation,” he told Hollywoodreporter.com about the 2019 dress.

