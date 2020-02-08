Osaka is shocked when Spain takes the lead in the Fed Cup over Japan

Advertisement

PARIS, France – A tearful Naomi Osaka suffered another surprising defeat after disappointing with the Australian Open on Friday, February 7, when they defeated World Cup winner Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-3 in the Fed Cup was beaten.

Advertisement

Spain took an unexpected lead over Japan in Cartagena after Sorribes Tormo benefited from a carefree performance from Osaka, who made an astonishing 50 casual mistakes in 15 games.

Carla Suarez Navarro then made it 2-0 to the hosts after saving Misaki Doi, 6-3, 6-4.

Sorribes Tormo was well received by a significant number of residents at La Manga Club, and her consistency proved too great for Osaka, who has never done her best on sand.

“We knew Sara had the game to make Naomi very uncomfortable,” said Spain’s captain Anabel Medina Garrigues. “She followed the schedule perfectly.”

The winners of the eight qualifiers will take part in the first Fed Cup final in Budapest in April, along with four other participants – the owners France, Australia, the Czech Republic and the host Hungary.

Osaka, two-time Grand Slam winner, has had a difficult start to the year after she was beaten in Melbourne last month by 15-year-old Coco Gauff, who won the 2019 trophy.

Since Osaka won her second major triumph in a row, she has failed and has not left the fourth round in any of the 4 Grand Slams.

The 22-year-old, who dropped to 10th place in the world, handed the first set to Sorribes Tormo in just 27 minutes before fighting another fight in the second set

After Osaka led 2-0, Sorribes Tormo came back and a break halfway proved crucial. Osaka was clearly disappointed and struggled to stem her feelings at the finish line.

Sorribes Tormo’s second win in the Fed Cup as an individual career gave Spain the perfect start, which was extended by Suarez Navarro’s comfortable win against Doi.

Osaka have to prevail against Suarez Navarro in the second leg on Saturday to prevent Spain from taking their place in the final in Budapest.

Serena outperforms Ostapenko

The United States was well on the way to entering the final after the victories of 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and freshly minted Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin.

Kenin got the Americans rolling in Everett, Washington, with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Anastasija Sevastova, while Williams followed with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-3) ) win the former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

“I was obviously a little nervous after Australia,” said Kenin, who only took 68 minutes to beat Sevastova. “I felt tired, but I tried to get it out of my head and just show and do what I do best.”

Williams had a tougher time with Ostapenko, but benefited from Latvia’s two double errors in the first set and another double error that helped Williams get the match point in the second set.

Ostapenko also made a double mistake when he paused Williams for a 6-5 lead in the second set.

However, the US veteran was able to end the match by dropping her own serve and the first two points of the following tie before storming back with 5 straight points.

“I’m really proud to take the win for the team,” said Williams, who scored 14-0 in her perfect Fed Cup result.

Number 5 in the world, Belinda Bencic, beat Gabriela Dabrowski 6-1 and 6-2 to give Switzerland a 2-0 advantage over Canada.

Germany won 2-0 against Brazil and Slovakia 2-0 against Great Britain in Bratislava.

Relations between Belgium and Kazakhstan, Romania and Russia as well as the Netherlands and Belarus were all balanced 1: 1 after the opening day. – Rappler.com