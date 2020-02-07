Ortega Regime & Catholic Church: Protests in Nicaragua, Pope Francis is silent

Advertisement

Pope Francis leads his Wednesday audience on St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on November 19, 2014. (Tony Gentile / Reuters)

The Vatican has little public support for Catholic clergy and lay people who are protesting the oppression regime.

In the late 1970s, Daniel Ortega led an angry group of leftist Sandinista guerrillas in the fall of dictator Anastasio Somoza. President Ortega’s crackdown on demonstrators in Nicaragua shows today that he himself has become a dictator. Together with his wife Rosario Murillo, who is the vice president, the couple tries to establish dynastic family rule, much like the regime they overthrown. In the absence of significant political opposition, the Catholic Church is at the forefront of these protests – not as an ally of old-fashioned Latin American authoritarianism, but as a voice for oppressed Nicaraguans and as a refuge for the persecuted.

The duo’s response to those who dare to question their rule was ruthless and relentless. The couple are available to the national police and directly arm thousands of paramilitary groups. Its war against civil society has shut down famous news agencies and severely restricted reporting of human rights violations. Prosecutors fabricate evidence against protesters, police arbitrarily arrest citizens, and Human Rights Watch reports of cruel torture centers. This is not Nicaragua of the 1980s, an era of struggle between left-wing nationalists and right-wing counter-revolutionaries in which the fingers of the United States and the Soviets are stuck. Today’s conflict is a bitter struggle between a former “man of the people” who has become an oppressive dictator and the citizens he promised to lead – who are now campaigning for non-violent resistance to democracy and freedom.

The Church is the spearhead in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nicaragua. The Bishops of Nicaragua have worked tirelessly to solve the crisis and have mediated the dialogue between the opposition and the regime on several occasions. Rectors have become informal clinics for the thousands of those wounded in the protests, many of whom have no access to state medical care due to their participation. The Ortega Murillo regime responded to the activism of the church by deliberately defaming clergy and calling them “conspirators”.

With the siege of the Church in Nicaragua, however, the silence of Rome is deafening.

The support of the Catholic Church for the country’s democratic movement has met with attempts by the regime to infiltrate and include priests under an expanded definition of “terrorism”. If this tactic fails, the Ortega Murillo regime will resort to heavily armed and intimidating members of the clergy. Security forces condemn the priests in Managua Cathedral and surround the churches during mass. Mothers and wives of political prisoners recently went on a hunger strike in a church in Masaya to protest the illegal detention of their relatives. The government responded by saving water and electricity and surrounding the church with police and paramilitaries. The reverend Edwin Román, who allowed the hunger strike and was subsequently detained without food for more than a week, said of the strong men of Ortega: “They left us in a hole like rats.”

In a particularly outrageous example, Bishop Silvio José Báez, a beloved Catholic leader and one of the regime’s most outspoken critics, was the target of an attack planned by the regime. For several months, plainclothes officers chased him, drones were constantly hovering over his house, and ominous motorcycle gangs were waiting at his front door. He survived a knife attack by regime supporters in the city of Diriamba. After the US embassy in Managua Báez gave a tip, Pope Francis transferred him to Rome, where he remains isolated from the brutality of the Ortega regime. While his move may have been for his own safety, the timing led to theories that the Vatican made the decision based on reports of “friction” between Báez and the Nicaraguan government.

Pope Francis made only sparing comments about the protests in Nicaragua that have stalled given ongoing reports of violence by the regime. Indeed, when the Pope made his most direct public statement on the subject – vague calls for a “peaceful solution” to the crisis – 20 former Latin American presidents issued a statement criticizing him for the government’s oppression of Nicaraguans to minimize. Representatives of the Vatican only lukewarmly supported the demonstrators and recommended renewed commitment to reconciliation and electoral reform. These statements lacked any mention of the defense of demonstrators by representatives of the Catholic Church, less than any requirement that government officials ensure the security of clergymen in the country.

Last year, Vice President Mike Pence condemned the Ortega government’s crackdown on religious freedom, saying it was “a war against the Catholic Church and against those who demand democracy and national dialogue.” in Costa Rica, testify to the regime’s systematic human rights violations. But still nothing from the Pope.

Ortega managed to offend the Catholic Church – he professed Jesus, supported some of the world’s strictest abortion laws, and even created a kind of parallel church (pro-government) by forcing members of the clergy to do so in his Sandinista political movement. Now the Church is at the forefront in the struggle for democracy in Nicaragua, and clergy and community members almost unanimously reject Ortega’s cruel politics. However, the Church’s leader remains largely aside and remains silent in the face of attacks on members of his clergy and Catholic demonstrators who deserve their leader’s support in Rome.

