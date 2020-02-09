Orson Bean's death on Venice street boosts pedestrian safety

Advertisement

The death of 91-year-old veteran actor-comedian Orson Bean has caused a wave of grief in the Los Angeles theater community and has also raised new concerns about pedestrian safety in a struggling city to reduce deaths.

Bean was killed when he was struck by two cars on Friday evening while crossing the Boulevard de Venise on the way to see a play.

Here’s what we know:

A major problem

Bean’s death comes as new figures show the number of people killed in car crashes in Los Angeles remains stubbornly high. In 2019, four years after Mayor Eric Garcetti launched the Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic deaths on city streets, 244 people died in collisions in Los Angeles, including 134 pedestrians and 19 cyclists .

Since the launch of Vision Zero in 2015, the number of pedestrians, vehicle occupants, cyclists and motorcyclists killed each year in traffic accidents has increased by 33%. Deaths jumped in 2016 from 183 to 253, and have dropped 3.6% since then.

Los Angeles has not yet reached the first major benchmark defined in Vision Zero: a 20% reduction in deaths that officials hoped to achieve in 2017. Halve deaths by 2020, the next goal on the list of city, would require reducing deaths this year by more than 100.

Death in Venice

Los Angeles police said Bean was on Venice Boulevard near the Pacific Resident Theater outside a marked pedestrian crossing around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a Honda Civic traveling west. He was struck a second time by a Toyota Prius. The two drivers remained on the scene.

Judith Borne, publicist for the theater, said that Bean was about to meet his wife, Alley Mills, who volunteered as a bailiff, to watch a production of Arthur Miller’s play “All My Sons”. He had parked on the opposite side of the street and was crossing alone.

“Many of us do it, including the public,” said Borne. “The pedestrian crossing is away. Lots of people … just walk through the alleys.

Borne, who did not witness the incident but heard from others at the scene, said that after the first vehicle ran over Bean, it fell. Then a second car hit him and didn’t stop right away. Bean was dragged for about a quarter of a block, she said.

Marilyn Fox, artistic director of the theater, was outside when the crash occurred. She said on Saturday that she saw an “explosion” of debris and that Mills ran after a car. Someone came in to tell the others that Bean had been hit. The Friday evening performance, scheduled for 8 p.m., has been canceled.

“There was no way we were going to have a show at this time,” said Fox.

A bigger movement

Pedestrians are involved in a fraction of the traffic accidents in Los Angeles, but represent a disproportionate number of victims. Over a five-year period over the past decade, people on foot have been involved in 8% of the crashes but accounted for 44% of the people killed, according to city data.

The death of a 4-year-old girl beaten and killed by a driver while walking to school with her mother in Koreatown has become a rallying cry. The driver, who turned left into the crosswalk, had her own children in the back, police said.

The girl’s death sparked an outcry among supporters, who organized a “die-in” at City Hall in Los Angeles to express their frustrations over the city’s lack of progress on Vision Zero.

In response to the highest number of pedestrian fatalities, the Department of Transportation made more changes to LA streets in 2019 than in two years combined, spokeswoman Connie Llanos told The Times earlier this month . These 1,529 changes to pedestrian crossings, traffic lights, intersections and other elements of the street are intended to improve street safety.

Times editor Laura J. Nelson contributed to this report.