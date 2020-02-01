Orange is the new finale of the Black Series: Piper becomes clear - and the fate of 55 characters is revealed

Advertisement

Warning: The next includes spoilers from Season 7, Episode 13 of Orange Is the New Black. Do not continue until you have completed the sequence finale.

Orange Is the New Black closes the loop with its sequence finale – an episode that focuses heavily on Piper, but manages to ensure the closure of dozens of inmates launched in the past seven seasons.

Allow us how we started Piper. She returns to the apartment to find her father and Zelda in the kitchen. Zelda takes Piper to the next room and tells her that she’s only been operating as much as Northampton for a few weeks and that he or she wants her to sit next to her. Piper explains that the problems are a little complex at the moment, but agrees to think about them.

After Zelda leaves, Mr. Chapman tries to tell his daughter something reasonable. He channels his internal Marie Kondo and asks if Alex is “fun” anyway. If not, “thank her for what she was in your life and let her go,” he says. I assume you can say he’s on #TeamZelda.

Piper then goes to Litchfield to see Alex. During a visit, Alex Pipes tells her that she will be transferred to an Ohio prison for the best. She tells Piper that what they’re doing – “preventing, dishonest, negotiating” – doesn’t work. She apologizes to her wife for the “fake detour you took with her”. She has to go on with her life and find out what makes her happy. Piper insists that Alex is not a detour from her life. Alex is her life and he or she cannot let go. However, Alex does this for Piper. She overly loves having her wait three years earlier than she comes out. She hangs up and leaves the clinic while an overwhelmed Piper bursts into tears.

Now, at a crossroads, Piper visits ex-fiancé Larry and tells him that Alex has released her. Larry says that he thinks that’s really good for Alex and thinks that she is “a harmful part of”. Anyway, Larry doesn’t think Alex Piper ruined life. If anything, it cost Piper her life. He says Alex was Piper’s ticket to transforming himself into something. Now Piper has to decide whether to continue with Alex or to get involved in a new thing.

At the finish line, Piper doesn’t just make a choice, but a sequence of choices about what she needs for her life. She drives onto the open highway and a voice-over begins. “I like to be clear all the time,” she says. (Sound known?) “But now that I say clearly, I no longer speak about bathrooms and showers. I speak a few clear words … clear living … a clear conscience … and a clear table.” While of the entire voice-over we get an insight into Piper’s new life. She moved out of Cal and Neri’s house and moved to a place of her personality. She swept the floor at Starbucks and signed up for a regular class in the first year. In the end, she decided to be with Alex. She went to as much trouble as Columbus to go to her recently relocated spouse. Usually they weren’t happier than this second.

Back in Litchfield, we decide the morning after Pennsatucky’s fatal overdose. As the health workers move their bodies away, the character seems to be in the spirit. She puts her hood on one last time and then disappears into the distance. In the meantime, Tamika goes back in to test Taystee and asks if she thinks Penn OD is working. “Most likely … maybe. It was bad, ”says Taystee. And she will tell. She makes it clear to Tamika that she doesn’t understand how long she can keep it up.

Then Tamika orders a radical drug sweeper and insists that she be fired from any security guard who does not take this seriously. In the meantime, Daya is taking care of Hellman to keep her drug operation going. He takes her hiding place and makes his way to the chicken coop, where he covers the medicines for the chickens.

Later that day, Taystee reports to Suzanne. The inmate previously known as “Loopy Eyes” tells Taystee that she is unhappy, but she is particularly tolerant of spilling people. In recent years she has had to say goodbye to Vee, Poussey, Cindy and now Penn. She also has to say goodbye to Taystee. “You are no longer you … it’s still cool,” says Suzanne. “I realize that I can’t have any management problems … I get up. It’s difficult, but it happens anyway.” Taystee tells Suzanne how much she loves her and then goes back to her cell. In the meantime, go Linda and Tamika to the barn. One of the chickens seems to be laying an egg, just it’s not an egg – it’s the drug. Linda fires Tamika without clarifying what they just saw. She ultimately changed through – ugh! – Hellman.

Back in her cell, Taystee finds an envelope from Tamika. With a note that reads, “Taystee, you made this happen. Tomorrow it’s time. “Enclosed are the GED certificates for all four of their college students – along with Pennsatucky. And seeing that it affects the lives of these girls causes a change in the heart of the previously suicidal inmate. She goes to Daya and exchanges the lethal dose of fentanyl for the key to the smuggling room. Then she goes to Tamika’s workplace to return the key. There she discovers that her good friend has been released. As the warden collects her belongings, Taystee thanks her for everything she has done to improve the high quality of life in Litchfield. She also asks for a favor: she needs the outgoing guard to add a lot of cell phones to her allowed list of names.

Back down Suzanne holds a monument to Pennsatucky. She encourages all inmates to put their hoods up, have a glass of yellow drink and be part of her when Penn’s favorite route sings along: the jingle for Mountain Dew. Earlier than long, she is accompanied by a refrain from her fellow prisoners, in addition to Penn’s good friend, C.O. Dixon.

Eventually, Taystee will get on the phone and choose the newly approved crowd – which, apart from former inmate Judy King, doesn’t belong to anyone. Once she gets the Martha Stewart archetype, she poses the Poussey Washington Fund, a microcredit program to get newly introduced inmates back on their feet. The fund is set up immediately and the first recipients are enrolled in a brand new literacy course taught by Taystee. Suzanne is now Taystee’s assistant.

When the last scene turns orange, a title card shows that the Poussey Washington Fund is really a real initiative. The exact fund, launched earlier this week through a special video message from Samira Wiley, supports charitable advocates whose goal is to reform prison judiciary, protect immigrant rights, end mass detention, and to help affected girls it. “Viewers can find more information at crowdrise.com/pwf.

So what happened to the relaxation of the inmates in the 90-minute release? And what fate happened to those who weren’t in the final? To summarize the ending of each character in a concise and digestible format, we have compiled the linked information that reveals the fate of 55 characters. These are the many recurring faces that can be seen in the montage at the end of the series.

What did you think of Orange Is the New Black’s sequence finale? And which endings impressed you the most? Meet the feedback along with your reactions, then you want to test again on Monday whether we will submit with Danielle Brooks for the last time.