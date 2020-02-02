Orange is the new black chapter of episode 10: what's wrong with pink?

Advertisement

The next includes spoilers from the seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black. Bookmark for later in case you haven’t seen Episode 10 but.

An accident in the kitchen sends Pink in the fourth to last episode of Orange Is the New Black to Medical, where her cognitive impairment is correctly recognized.

It is Nicky who brings Pink’s deteriorating psychological faculties to the examination of one of the nurses. Ultimately, she will become known as far as the medical field, the place where a healthcare provider states that her prison mother suffers from dementia at an early age. Her rapid development was triggered by an acute delirium case that started while she was away in the SHU. Your blood count also shows an extreme urinary tract infection, which, if left untreated, increases the delirium mentioned.

The doctor explains to Pink and Nicky that urinary tract infection and delirium can be treated, but Pink’s dementia will worsen over time. Ultimately, she will need help with all the actions of everyday life.

Once released from the medical field, Pink will be transferred to B-Block – also known as “Florida” – where she will serve the remaining 10 years in prison.

Were you stunned in any way by Rosa’s analysis? Or did you expect that she had dementia much earlier? Meet the feedback along with your reactions.