Orange County has released more than 2,000 illegal immigrants over the past few years under the California Conservation Area Act

Advertisement

(Spc.Cody Black / Reuters)

Don Barnes, sheriff of Orange County, released data this week showing how California law SB54 has released over 2,000 illegal immigrants with outstanding ICE inmates in the past two years, 411 of whom have been re-detained for an additional fee were.

Advertisement

Barnes’ data was praised by incumbent ICE director Matthew Albence, who released a statement on Wednesday that “that’s exactly what ICE kept saying”.

“These guidelines only ensure that criminals are released back into the community, where many are offended again instead of being handed over to ICE,” said Albence. “These are preventable crimes and, above all, avoidable victims. As the data released by Sheriff Barnes clearly shows, all communities are safer if local law enforcement agencies work with ICE. “

California’s SB 54 prevents law enforcement officers from notifying, submitting and communicating with ICE certain offenders. The Trump administration has requested the Supreme Court to delete the statute

Barnes data shows that 1,015 illegal immigrants with outstanding ICE prisoners were released from Orange County prison in 2019, of which 238 – more than 23 percent – were later arrested for additional charges. In 2018, a total of 1,106 inmates were released without notifying the ICE, and 173 of them were arrested again by local law enforcement agencies.

Barnes said the data shows that “SB 54 has made our community less secure” and “that the two-year social science experiment with protection laws needs to be ended.” He also criticized that the police were unable to “protect our immigrant community”.

“The law has led to new crimes because my MPs have been unable to communicate with their federal partners about people who have committed serious crimes and are a threat to our community when released,” he said.