Oprah says in tears that Gayle King is not doing well amid the Kobe Bryant controversy

Talking about her best friend’s recent problems emotionally touched Oprah Winfrey on Friday.

Winfrey started choking on Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during a Today appearance while talking about the backlash against her best friend, Gayle King, during a recent interview.

“She’s not feeling well,” said Winfrey when she separated. “She’s not feeling well because she now has death threats and must now travel safely. She feels very attacked. “

King has been heavily criticized for questioning former basketball player Lisa Leslie about rape allegations against late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were part of a group of nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last month.

On Thursday, King expressed anger at her bosses from “CBS This Morning” for posting what she thought was a “brutal” and “out of context” clip of her interview with Leslie.

Winfrey supported her best friend of decades on Friday.

“She’s not feeling well and feels like she has been put in a terrible situation,” said Winfrey. “Since this interview has already been conducted and in the context of the interview everyone seemed to be doing well, including Lisa Leslie.”

Winfrey said she understood why people were upset about the clip, but added that King “hadn’t slept in two days.”

“Everyone can criticize something, but the misogynistic vitriol to the point where it’s dangerous to be alone on the street …” said Winfrey and fell silent. “Because it’s not just people who attack. It’s the other people who feel that they can pick up this message and do what they want.”

CBS News said in a statement on Thursday that King “had a thoughtful, thorough interview with Leslie” and that the clip that was released “does not reflect the type and tone of the full interview”.

“We are dealing with the internal process that has led to this and changes have already been made,” said a spokesman in the statement.

