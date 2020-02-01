Advertisement

Oppo officially presented its new smartphone “F15”. The 6.4-inch FHD + display convinces with a physical ratio of 90.7 pc.

In 2019, Oppo was named the preferred smartphone manufacturer and achieved excellent results. Last year the company, which officially came to Turkey, managed to gain the recognition of know-how fans in our country. Oppo has now added a brand new member to the “F” collection.

The brand new phone from Oppo bears the name “F15” and offers customers who are more than sufficient for regular use. With a display value of 90.7 p.c, the F15 with its 6.4-inch FHD + decision also provides an appropriate measurement. The drop notch on the Oppo F15’s display contains a 16 MP digital camera for the decision entrance.

We present: Oppo F15

The Oppo F15 is supported by the 8-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. With MicroSD support, the phone can remember up to 256 GB more reminiscence. Along with these system options, the phone has a quad digital camera. It comes with a 48 MP digital camera on the back, an 8 MP digital camera with an extremely wide viewing angle, a 2 MP deep digital camera and an MP mono digital camera.

The Oppo F15 is slightly superior to the rest of the collection. Much so that the smartphone can learn and unlock the display in just 0.32 seconds. This means 45% earlier than previous members of the collection. The Oppo F15 is also supplied with a 4,000 mAh battery, which can be charged with the VOOC 3.Zero flash charger in 30 minutes up to 50 pc.

Oppo F15 – Technical data

show: 6. Four inches, 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD +) decision AMOLED Show

processor: 8-core MediaTek Helio P70 (12 nm structure)

R.A.M.: Eight GB

camp: 128 GB (microSD support up to 256 GB)

back digicam: 48 MP (f / 1.7) + 8 MP (f / 2.25) + 2 MP (f / 2.4) + 2 MP (f / 2.4)

entrance digicam: 16 MP (f / 2.0)

battery: 4,000 mAh (VOOC 3rd Zero Flash Charge Assistant)

connectivity: Twin 4G VoLTE, WLAN 802.11 AC (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Sort-C

Dimensions: 160.2 mm × 73 mm × 7.9 mm

Weight: 172 grams

Oppo F15 worth it

Oppo F15, which was introduced with all these options, will be available in the cabinets from January 24th. Permanent employees announced the value of the Oppo F15 at $ 280.