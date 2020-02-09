Op-Ed: The forgotten book that launched the Reagan revolution

Advertisement

In the spring of 1965, Ronald Reagan slipped into a chic restaurant in Los Angeles. He was there to meet Stu Spencer, a political consultant whom he hoped would join his potential campaign for the post of governor.

The year before, Reagan was famous for GOP presidential candidate Barry Goldwater, who had proven far too extreme for American voters. Spencer was worried it would be the same with Reagan, but he found him flexible and intelligent. In fact, he found it downright literary. “I wrote a book,” Reagan told Spencer near the end of their meeting. “How’s it going to be?”

Pretty well, it turned out. Although he was forgotten today, in his day “Where’s the rest of me?” Was a big seller and a key artifact of California politics. The book also proves that Reagan was never just an actor, reciting the lines of political pros in Spencer style. Even in the early 1960s, Reagan defined his image and defended his philosophy on his own.

Reagan never got enough credit for his intellectual side. As a child, he devoured books, and was so caught up in the tales of King Arthur that he named his cat Sir Lancelot. As an actor, he spent his breaks on set reading, often boring his costars with current events. Reagan was eventually elected president of the Screen Actors Guild more than once, before appearing on television and at the General Electric Theater. In GE factories, he gave speeches based on books by economists whose opinions transformed him from an FDR-style democrat to a conservative. He began to consider running for something bigger than the presidency of SAG.

While Reagan’s biographers explored the influence of GE and SAG on the aspiring politician, they largely ignored what was to follow – namely, “Where’s the rest of me?” In 1962, a New York publisher asked Reagan if he wanted to write “a dramatic first-hand account,” as the editor says, of his SAG battles against “Communist cancer in Hollywood.”

The idea must have appealed to a reader like Reagan. He surely saw his political potential. “Profiles in Courage” by John F. Kennedy and “Conscience of a Conservative” by Goldwater proved that campaign books can spark interest and shape images. Once he started writing, in early 1963, Reagan changed the angle of a Hollywood story to a complete autobiography that could address his biggest weaknesses as a candidate for governor: the charge that he was just a simple actor and that he was an extreme right-wing extremist.

Reagan got help from Richard Hubler, a talented ghostwriter. They shared a sense of humor, Hubler calling their project “the Reagan saga” while Reagan called it “my literary epic”. They also shared a work ethic. They met at Reagan’s Pacific Palisades home, equipped with GE gadgets (electric iron, electric waffle iron). The ghost rarely needed to entice his partner, who dug deep into such difficult subjects as alcoholism and his father’s union battles.

“Where’s the rest of me?” Is a surprisingly good read among the presidential books, a revealing look at the pre-political life of Reagan who does not have the cautious suffocation of political managers.

Consider its opening: “The story begins with the close-up of a background in a small town called Tampico, Illinois, on February 6, 1911. My face was blue to cry, my background was red to beat, and my father claimed after he was white. “The punch line was pure Reagan:” Since then, “he writes,” I have been particularly fond of the colors that have been on display – red, white and blue. “

“Where’s the rest of me?” Depicts Reagan’s biography as serious and his politics as mainstream. The best example is found in the final pages of the book, which, according to a cache of letters that no previous biographer has seen, have undergone at least two major revisions. Reagan argued that his objections to the big government were seen as “a non-partisan view” in Eisenhower’s time. It was only after a Democrat took over the White House that his perspective turned into so-called right-wing extremism. He also made the safest game in politics, adding a paragraph that invoked Lincoln.

Reagan’s ideas were questionable, of course, but what’s fascinating is that his picture-shaping book predates managers like Spencer and the rich team of “friends” who supported him for the governor of California and later president. When the book first appeared in 1965, it sold 200,000 copies and won national praise. As one reviewer put it, the book “could do Governor Ronald Reagan.”

At this point, Spencer and a rich team of “friends” stimulating Reagan intervened. They wanted to test Reagan as a retail politician, and his book signings provided the perfect coverage. In a Los Angeles bookstore, Reagan arrived directly from his horse ranch. “He showed up with his English riding gear, breeches, boots, everything but the whip,” recalls Spencer. Even in this outfit, Reagan charmed the crowd. In another signing in Long Beach, a reporter asked for an answer to the title question: I found the rest of me, replied Reagan, “in politics.”

Reagan’s main opponents of the governor – George Christopher in elementary school, outgoing governor Pat Brown in general – considered “Where’s the rest of me?” Like a cheesy weak point. Lou Cannon, who covered the race as a reporter, was offered the book by a Reagan staff member. “I already got my copy from your opponents,” replied Cannon, and they both laughed well.

However, the attacks were less sophisticated than the book. Christopher brought an underlined copy to the interviews so that he could prove something that Reagan never hid: he had been a Democrat. “Where’s the rest of me?” Asked Brown about the stump, reminding voters of the reputed book as much as the conservative views of its author. For his part, Reagan ignored the gibes, playing the role of the disciplined moderate. He won easily and his book could only have been useful.

The book also revealed something about Reagan’s independence and instincts. At the start of the campaign, he gave a copy to the pro politician. “For Stu,” he wrote inside, “who probably has an idea of ​​what the rest of me should look like.” But Reagan already knew what he should be like. The proof was there in the book he had written.

Craig Fehrman is the author of the new book “Chief Author: the untold story of our presidents and the books they wrote”, from which this essay is adapted.