Jacqueline Fernandes is always ready to delight the audience with her experimental fashion sense and ensures that she does her best. The actress always fails to set fashionable goals – be it in an airport look or at carpet events. This time the actress inspired us with a new selection of fashion when she was awarded the title “The Rulebreaker” for her contributions as a leading actress and social influencer.

The actress shared the look on her Instagram and the fans totally loved the look. From clothing to her nails, everything was up to date.

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in a full-sleeved, ruffled mesh dress and an open, crossed back and covered with an extremely soft, black fur shrug. She wore a classic French knot with small messy locks on the sides that gave her look a sophisticated touch. Keep your makeup soft and wear bold red lips – a silhouette that provides the perfect inspiration for evening guests.

With over 36 million followers, the actress is one of the most visited actresses from Bollywood on Instagram. Since launching her YouTube channel, her fans can’t get enough of her uploads because she shares insights into her life and her travels.

The actress has a busy 2020 with two projects in her kitty, an attack where she shares the screen with John Abraham and that will be on screen on August 14, 2020. The second is in the original Netflix entitled Mrs. Serial Killer.

