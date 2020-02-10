Only three out of 200 countries meet the deadline for leaderless climate summit in Glasgow - Dr. Richard Dixon

Advertisement

There are alarming signs that the Glasgow Cop26 climate summit is becoming a global tragedy, writes Dr. Richard Dixon.

The president of the UN climate talks has two essential tasks: presiding over the talks when they come to Glasgow in November, but also conducting diplomacy around the world in advance to ensure that something useful comes out of the talks.

Following the resignation of Claire O’Neill and several unsuccessful attempts to find a successor, there is currently no president in the post. An immediate consequence is that when a voluntary deadline for submitting new climate action plans to the UN expired on Sunday, only three countries from the 200 UN member states had done so. Worse, the UK, who hosted the talks, set a terrible example by not being one of those three.

I have seen the difference that good and bad presidencies make progress on climate action. The talks in Copenhagen in 2009 were announced as the last chance to conclude a global climate agreement. The expectations were very high, but the first signs were alarming.

Backward and forward arguments

I was at the G20 meeting of finance ministers in St. Andrews in November, where those present had to prepare the way for a deal in Copenhagen. What I saw instead was a group of exhausted people, desperately trying to tackle a global financial crisis. Alistair Darling chaired the meeting, but was just a year after rescuing North Rock and RBS, and the Bank of England injected nearly £ 200 billion to try and keep the economy going.

The talks in Copenhagen were a disaster. Backwards and forwards arguments in the first week achieved nothing, and when the presidents and prime ministers showed up for the second week of talks, they were shocked to discover that there was nothing to negotiate. The president of the talks was the Danish Environment Minister and she tried to save things by making a deal, but she had not approved it with enough groups, so it was doomed to fail. The Danish prime minister dismissed her as president and took over the negotiations. Eventually, a group of world leaders sat around President Medvedev of the Russian laptop and turned out the face-saving Copenhagen Accord so that they could all go home and say they had done something useful.

On the other hand, the conversations in Paris in 2015 were considered by most to be very successful. The boss was Laurent Fabius, a former French prime minister and someone with real diplomatic influence (but don’t mention the Rainbow Warrior). He and his team worked hard this year in the run-up to the actual talks to get everything in line for the coming into being of the Paris Agreement.

Michael gave the bookmakers’ favorite

David Cameron refused the job in Glasgow, probably because he made such a terrible mess about Brexit, just like William Hague, who at least had the experience of his time as Foreign Minister. John Major was pretty good, but Boris Johnson would never ask him.

We have to wait for this week’s rescheduling, but Michael Gove has applied for the job and is the bookmakers’ favorite. His appointment would not inspire confidence. He would have tried to weaken or even remove climate change from the English curriculum when he was a minister of education. When he was Minister of the Environment, he made a 25-year environmental plan for England. It was good in some things, but very weak in climate change.

The current directionlessness is bad for some progress during the discussions in Glasgow, which would be a global tragedy, since these are certainly the most important ones since the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Dr. Richard Dixon is director of Friends of the Earth Scotland