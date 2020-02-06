ONI PRESS Alum founds its own comics PR company

Advertisement

Melissa Meszaros and Ren Varney are proud to announce the launch of their new advertising company Don’t Hide PR, which specializes in comic book promotion. Don’t Hide PR works with the creators to get information about their upcoming published work on a gradual scale. There are packaged and à la carte offers that are suitable for every budget.

Don’t Hide PR founder and advertising director Melissa Meszaros has been a publicist for almost 20 years. Melissa was the first in the music industry to move to the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) in 2015, where she worked with filmmakers and actors such as Frank Coniff and Trace Beaulieu from Mystery Science Theater 3000, Colin Hanks for All Things Must Pass and Ti for West in One Valley of violence. In 2016 she took a position as Publicity Manager at Dark Horse Comics and then moved to Oni Press as a marketing assistant. Until 2019 she was PR manager and then director of publicity. She proudly promoted and published works like Margaret Atwood’s Angel Catbird. Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston’s Black Hammer, Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts, the Rick and Morty comic series and Katie O’Neill’s The Tea Dragon Society. Most recently, she worked with Insight Comics to implement a comprehensive campaign to launch Mike Allred and Steve Horton’s BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams.

Ren Varney, a former full-time musician and business manager at Don’t Hide PR, has turned his love of entertainment into a business strategy. Ren brings his passion for creativity and media skills to give comic advertising a modern twist.

“For me, it’s all about the creators – they do all the hard work,” said Melissa Meszaros. “I deeply admire the passion they put aside and the courage to bring their artistic skills to the world. I’m lucky enough to be here and waving the flag to support them! “