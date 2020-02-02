OnePlus 8 Pro is charged wirelessly

Advertisement

OnePlus, a smartphone manufacturer from Hong Kong, was not particularly interested in charging Wi-Fi know-how in the early years. In response to some claims, the company will make some adjustments to this problem with OnePlus 8 Pro.

When Hong Kong-based smartphone maker OnePlus first hit the smartphone market, the thought of charging Wi-Fi was destructive. In the years when the company first got into the subject, the phone bought $ 400 band while Wi-Fi chargers added value to the phone.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, mentioned in an interview that the Wi-Fi charging expertise is “too slow” and “it would not be worth it”. was able to charge the battery of the phones in about 1 hour.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Everything seems to change with the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is likely to launch in Could. All about Samsung editor Max J. shared a OnePlus 8 Pro picture that was tweeted from his Twitter account on the Wi-Fi charging station.

The exported tweet explicitly implies that the OnePlus 8 Pro may be charging Wi-Fi, which the company has not yet verified. However, it is not clear whether OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Lite currently have such a feature.

If this statement by Max J. is true, it means that the company is contradicting its current stance. In addition, it’s not to say that there have been good adaptations in Wi-Fi charging expertise since 2015.

What OnePlus followers and people who are prepared for OnePlus 8 Pro want now; the company’s potential to keep the phone value in a safe state. So what do you focus on when charging WiFi? Do you assume that such a function is indispensable for flagship smartphones? You can tell us your concepts in the feedback section.