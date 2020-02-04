One Piece Live Action series sets sail at Netflix

Advertisement

Set sail for the Grand Line in search of that One piece! The global manga and anime juggernaut has so much to look forward to because of the announcement The Hollywood reporter that Netflix has a live action adaptation from greenlit One piece! The sequence will soon include ten episodes and will likely be produced in partnership between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, which will also produce the live action Cowboy bebop for the streaming service.

One piece is probably one of the hottest and most advertised manga titles in the world, which also gets an ongoing anime adaptation, lots of video video games and an expanded series of animated films.

One piece story

Because the The Hollywood reporter writes “One piece, created by Eiichiro Oda, follows the adventures of a younger man named Monkey D. Luffy. Impressed by his childhood idol, a robust pirate called “Pink Haired” Shanks, he goes in search of the legendary One Piece treasure and declares himself king of the pirates.

This is a really succinct summary of the story, which offers dozens of main characters, a global search and countless distinctive villains to pose problems for the pirate crew. The manga was first printed in 1997 and more than 460 million copies of it are published worldwide.

Steven Maeda (relocated. The X information) and Matt Owens (Luke Cage. SHIELD brokers) adapt One piece and can produce with Adelstein and Becky Clements from Tomorrow Studios and Eiichiro Oda. It’s nice to know that Oda is on board the variation, and we’re eagerly waiting to hear what main entrance he has to the present, if any.

With such a future of stories, there are many for the sequence producers to choose from. You can only start from the beginning or presumably cherry pick the perfect (and most producible) bows. Another route could just be the long history of operational history One piece and use it as inspiration for brand new stories. In particular, since One Piece selects characters with very animated motifs and powers (Luffy alone can stretch to superhero lengths), it wouldn’t be surprising if they had to write stories that didn’t depend as much on those powers as they don’t break them Break on prices visible results. In addition, there is a predominant character in the sequence for a time who is a reindeer. It will be fascinating to see how they adapt if they choose to take him in!

One piece is another step in Netflix’s quest to bring more and more anime features to its platform. After the excessive start of Neon Genesis Evangelion and the announcement of the live action Cowboy bebopWhat could Netflix deliberately follow for anime followers?

One-part start date

A start date for the sequence has not yet been announced. Check it out again, though, and we’ll let it happen when the time comes!

